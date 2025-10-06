Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study

Canva

When it comes to women's health, belly fat has long been a red flag for multiple diseases, but new research suggests it could be even more dangerous than previously thought. A recent study presented at the 38th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM 2025) has found that visceral fat, the deep fat stored around internal organs, may fuel aggressive endometrial cancer in women.

Researchers from Haukeland University Hospital and the University of Bergen discovered that it's not simply the amount of belly fat that matters, but how active it is. The study revealed that visceral fat burning more glucose (sugar) for energy may actually provide fuel for cancer cells, accelerating their growth and spread.

To explore this, the team analysed PET/CT scans of 274 women diagnosed with endometrial cancer. They measured how much glucose the visceral fat consumed, a sign of metabolic activity and inflammation.

The findings of the study:

Women whose visceral fat showed higher glucose activity had more advanced stages of cancer.

These women were also more likely to have lymph node metastases, indicating that the cancer had already begun spreading.

Surprisingly, the amount of belly fat itself was not directly related to cancer risk; instead, the activity level of the fat was the key factor.

This groundbreaking discovery shifts how doctors may assess cancer risk in women. Instead of focusing only on body weight or fat volume, the metabolic behaviour of fat could become a critical marker for identifying high-risk cases.

With global obesity and endometrial cancer rates rising, experts believe this study underscores the urgent need for lifestyle habits that reduce visceral fat activity, including regular exercise, balanced diets, and maintaining metabolic health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.