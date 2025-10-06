 Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBelly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study

Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study

New research reveals that metabolically active belly fat, not just its amount, could increase the risk of aggressive endometrial cancer in women.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Canva

When it comes to women's health, belly fat has long been a red flag for multiple diseases, but new research suggests it could be even more dangerous than previously thought. A recent study presented at the 38th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM 2025) has found that visceral fat, the deep fat stored around internal organs, may fuel aggressive endometrial cancer in women.

Researchers from Haukeland University Hospital and the University of Bergen discovered that it's not simply the amount of belly fat that matters, but how active it is. The study revealed that visceral fat burning more glucose (sugar) for energy may actually provide fuel for cancer cells, accelerating their growth and spread.

Read Also
Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga
article-image

To explore this, the team analysed PET/CT scans of 274 women diagnosed with endometrial cancer. They measured how much glucose the visceral fat consumed, a sign of metabolic activity and inflammation.

The findings of the study:

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna's Fiancé Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off His Engagement Ring During Andhra Pradesh Ashram Visit With Family—VIDEO
Rashmika Mandanna's Fiancé Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off His Engagement Ring During Andhra Pradesh Ashram Visit With Family—VIDEO
Indian Students' 'American Dream' At Risk As Trump Administration Caps International Enrollment At 15%
Indian Students' 'American Dream' At Risk As Trump Administration Caps International Enrollment At 15%
Millions of People Will Live in Space Within Decades: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Says
Millions of People Will Live in Space Within Decades: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Says
Sensex Advances 67.62 Points To 81,274.79, Nifty Up 22.3
Sensex Advances 67.62 Points To 81,274.79, Nifty Up 22.3

Women whose visceral fat showed higher glucose activity had more advanced stages of cancer.

These women were also more likely to have lymph node metastases, indicating that the cancer had already begun spreading.

Surprisingly, the amount of belly fat itself was not directly related to cancer risk; instead, the activity level of the fat was the key factor.

Read Also
Supermodel Bella Hadid Has Lived Through 'Darkness' & 'Pain' Since 2013 Health Diagnosis: Inside Her...
article-image

Canva

This groundbreaking discovery shifts how doctors may assess cancer risk in women. Instead of focusing only on body weight or fat volume, the metabolic behaviour of fat could become a critical marker for identifying high-risk cases.

With global obesity and endometrial cancer rates rising, experts believe this study underscores the urgent need for lifestyle habits that reduce visceral fat activity, including regular exercise, balanced diets, and maintaining metabolic health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study

Belly Fat May Cause Cancer In Women, Says Study

Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris...

Kylie Jenner Is Real Haute Couture Queen In White Mini Dress Made Entirely Out Of 'Paper' At Paris...

Himachal's Spiti Valley Becomes India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve; What Does It Mean?

Himachal's Spiti Valley Becomes India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve; What Does It Mean?

Is BTS Coming To India During World Tour 2026? Know The Truth Here

Is BTS Coming To India During World Tour 2026? Know The Truth Here

4-Year-Old Kid's Cute 'Jana Gana Mana' Recitation Goes Viral: Netizens Applaud His Patriotism...

4-Year-Old Kid's Cute 'Jana Gana Mana' Recitation Goes Viral: Netizens Applaud His Patriotism...