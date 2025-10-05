 Himachal's Spiti Valley Becomes India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve; What Does It Mean?
Himachal's Spiti Valley Becomes India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve; What Does It Mean?

With Spiti’s inclusion, India now proudly counts 13 Biosphere Reserves within UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image

Himachal Pradesh’s breathtaking Spiti Valley, nestled in the Lahaul-Spiti district, has achieved a historic milestone by being officially declared India’s first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) programme. The recognition was announced during the 37th International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) meeting held in Hangzhou, China.

A landmark achievement for India’s conservation efforts

With Spiti’s inclusion, India now proudly counts 13 Biosphere Reserves within UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves. The recognition underscores the state’s ongoing commitment to conserving its fragile mountain ecosystems while balancing ecological protection with sustainable development.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister expressed that the government remains devoted to safeguarding the state’s natural and cultural heritage, especially amid the growing challenges of climate change. He emphasised promoting development that remains in harmony with nature and traditional lifestyles of the mountain communities.

What is a cold desert biosphere reserve?

A cold desert biosphere reserve is a specially designated conservation area located in high-altitude regions where temperatures remain low year-round, and precipitation mainly occurs as snow. These regions, though often perceived as barren, are home to rare flora and fauna uniquely adapted to extreme cold, low oxygen levels, and scarce water resources.

Unlike tropical or coastal biosphere reserves, cold desert reserves protect ecosystems with rugged terrain, thin vegetation, and fragile soils that are highly sensitive to human impact. Under UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, such reserves function as “living laboratories,” fostering research, conservation, and sustainable development. They not only preserve biodiversity but also safeguard the traditional knowledge and cultural practices of communities that have coexisted harmoniously with nature for centuries.

A haven for biodiversity and traditional knowledge

Despite its harsh climate, the Spiti region sustains exceptional biodiversity. It shelters 655 herbs, 41 shrubs, and 17 tree species, including 14 endemic and 47 medicinal plants significant to the traditional Sowa Rigpa and Amchi healing systems.

The area is home to 17 mammal species and 119 bird species. The snow leopard serves as the flagship species, while others like the Tibetan wolf, red fox, ibex, blue sheep, Himalayan snowcock, golden eagle, and bearded vulture thrive here. With over 800 blue sheep, Spiti maintains a strong prey base vital for sustaining large carnivores.

Boost to global conservation, eco-tourism, and research

According to Amitabh Gautam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), the UNESCO recognition places Himachal Pradesh’s cold desert region firmly on the global conservation map. It is expected to attract international scientific research, promote eco-tourism, and enhance local livelihoods, all while strengthening climate resilience in the Himalayan region.

This achievement also aligns with India’s broader goals under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting biodiversity conservation, community-led stewardship, and sustainable mountain development.

