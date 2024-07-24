Bearded Men Might Make For A More Stable And Romantic Partner Than Cleaned Shaved Ones, Says Study

Canva

Time to rejoice for men with beard and for ladies who are dating men with beard. Guess what? A recent study has revealed that bearded men are likely to be more stable and romantic in a relationship than the cleaned shaved ones.

According to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour, bearded men are not really looking out for new partners as they're good and busy keeping the one they have in their lives. Moreover, the study also reveals that clean-shaved men are more likely to be 'mate-seeking'.

“Men having more facial hair reported less mate-seeking motivation, but more mate-retention and kin care motivation,” reported the study, which looked at 414 men, aged 18 to 40, and examined their “facial hair enhancement motivations.”

Men with beard are more content and disciplined

“Bearded men are in it for keeps,” says study co-author Professor Peter Jonason, from Warsaw’s University of Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski. Bearded men do not really feel the need the need to look out for more partners or have a strategy to keep moving on to new partners. This trait surprisingly has more to do with the maintenance of their beard.

Jonason said,“Beards, as opposed to say stubble, are difficult and time-consuming to grow. Men with full beards may signal their disciplined nature".

Now you might think how a beard is sign of being well-groomed? “Growing bushy, unhealthy-looking, or dispersed facial hair may discredit a man rather than give him an advantage," says study. But the fact is, although clean shave is easy and gives a sophisticated look, maintaining a good beard takes more efforts to keep it clean.

"Regular care of facial hair requires time, effort, and resources. Thus, facial hair enhancement motivation may be related to the desire to present oneself to other people as a well-organized person", says study.

The authors of this study mentioned that this is their first study on facial hair enhancement motivation in men and that it require more study to determine the spectrum of facial hair types. In conclusion, the main motive of this study was to determine, "having more facial hair may be used by men to inform other people that their social motives shift from focusing on the mating market to focusing on long-term romantic relationships and family.”