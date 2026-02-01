Sara Ali Khan Wows In Chic Black Dress & Luxurious Watch

By: Aanchal C | February 01, 2026
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was announced as the new brand ambassador for the Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines
For the brand’s recent event, the actress turned heads in a sleek black dress, oozing chic elegance
The breathtaking ensemble featured intricate pleated patterns, a figure-hugging silhouette and a sheer panel below the chest
Sara elevated her elegant look with a pair of statement diamond earrings and an eye-catching luxurious watch by Longines
Her makeup was equally dreamy with a clean base, smoky eyes, subtle blush and nude glossy lips
Sara rounded off her chic glam with a middle bun with curly strands framing her face beautifully in the front
