Sara Ali Khan Wows In Chic Black Dress & Luxurious Watch

By: Aanchal C | February 01, 2026

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was announced as the new brand ambassador for the Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines

For the brand’s recent event, the actress turned heads in a sleek black dress, oozing chic elegance

The breathtaking ensemble featured intricate pleated patterns, a figure-hugging silhouette and a sheer panel below the chest

Sara elevated her elegant look with a pair of statement diamond earrings and an eye-catching luxurious watch by Longines

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a clean base, smoky eyes, subtle blush and nude glossy lips

Sara rounded off her chic glam with a middle bun with curly strands framing her face beautifully in the front

Thanks For Reading!

Aryan Khan, Mrunal Thakur & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace Bestie Tamannaah Bhatia's Mumbai Launch Party
Find out More