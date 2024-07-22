Are You Consistently Attracted To Red Flags? Here Are 5 Reasons Why

Canva

If you grew up watching Bollywood movies and TV serials, they definitely influence your decisions about the type of partner you wish to have in your life. But have you noticed a constant pattern? The bad guy, who breaks the girl's heart, disrespects her, is violent, and later just apologises ends up getting the girl, whereas the guy who has always been nice to her since the very beginning has to step aside.

Well, not exactly, but this situation does repeat itself in your real life too. That's what you have grown up seeing. You have grown up seeing a love that has a little bit of everything, a lot of drama, work, and mental pressure. It is sad to realise that people do not know what a healthy relationship looks like.

Do you find yourself in a situation where you know which person is fit to be your partner, but you are more inclined towards the one who you know is going to cause a lot of drama in your life? Well, here might be the reason why you always end up liking red flags more than the green ones.

Familiarity And Comfort Zone

Toxic behavior may seem comfortable and comforting to those who were raised in abusive or dysfunctional homes because it reflects their early experiences. Because they think this is how relationships should be, they may unconsciously look for partnerships that mimic these early dynamics.

Low Self-Esteem and Zero Self-Worth

People who lack self-worth may turn to toxic partners for affirmation and approval because they believe they are unworthy of healthier relationships. They may stay with abusive partners who validate their feelings because they feel like they deserve the bad treatment.

Fear Of Being Alone

Instead of facing loneliness, those who dread being alone may choose to remain in toxic relationships or actively seek out new ones. People with anxious attachment styles may cling to toxic partners because they have a deep-seated fear of being abandoned.

'Maybe I Can Fix Them' Attitude

Some people, motivated by optimism and hope, think they can "fix" or transform their toxic partner. They may be reluctant to quit after devoting a lot of time and energy in the hopes that things will become better.

Social And Cultural Influences

Toxic relationships are frequently romanticized in the media and in cultural narratives, which present them as passionate and attractive. People may accept or actively seek out dysfunctional relationships as a result of social pressures and expectations to be in a relationship.

It is never too late to realise the pattern and break free from the loop. It is you who has to look out for yourself and be with a partner who will love you the right way and have a healthy and loving relationship with you.