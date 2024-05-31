Bangalore This Weekend: Folk Music Concerts, Candle-Making Workshop And Much More

Events in Bangalore this weekend. | Image Courtesy: PaytmInsider

Ready to enjoy your weekend? While you are still figuring out what to do with your free time, we've come to your rescue with some of the best events happening this weekend in Bangalore. Whether it's a musical night or a comedy show, there's an event for every mood.

Swarathma India Tour

Image Courtesy: PaytmInsider

If you are a folk music lover, then you don't have to miss the legendary folk-rock band Swarathma live concert. The band consist of five members- Pyaasi, Kaash, Raushan, Naane Daari and Raah E Fakira. The legendary band is back in Bangalore to captivate the audience with their extravagant performance. Don't miss this concert where culture and innovation meet to form timeless music.

When: Saturday, June 1

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Sharing Circle- A Safe Space

Image Courtesy: PaytmInsider

We all need a safe place where we can talk about our feelings and emotions without judgment. This event is for you, as this community brings people together to talk about their mental health and spread awareness about the same. Here, you can talk and share your stories and experiences with the strangers who are there to listen. This will not only help you to open up about mental issues but also feel comforted and healed.

When: Sunday, June 2| 4:30 PM

Where: BE ANIMAL Hostel, Bengaluru

Short Film Adda

Image Courtesy: PaytmInsider

If you are a film enthusiast, then Short Film Adda is the place for you. Watch some of the best short films, give recognition to independent filmmakers, and connect and interact with fellow film lovers.

"Sura", "Giddh" and "Nocturnal Burger" are the films to be screened at the event. That's not all- a special lineup featuring the Best of Critics Awards 2024 will be presented in collaboration with the Film Critics Guild.

When: Saturday, June 1

Where: Shoonya- Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Bengaluru

Jokes Aaj Kal: Standup Comedy at BurgerMan

Image Courtesy: PaytmInsider

Get ready to experience the ultimate comedy night in your city this weekend. Some of the best standup comedy artists are here to make you laugh hard with their hilarious jokes. Go with your friend group to enjoy the best standup comedy show and fill your night with laughter.

When: May 29 - June 2 | 5 PM

Where: BurgerMan Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Aroma Candle Making Workshop

Image Courtesy: PaytmInsider

Want to explore the art of making candles? Make it happen at the aroma candle-making workshop, where you can learn to make your candle. The workshop highlights the basic learning of candle making, educating about essential oils, creating personalised candles, and much more.

When: June 1 - June 2 | 7 PM

Where: Paint Cafe Studio, Bengaluru

