Delhi This Weekend: A Series Of Comic Shows You Can Attend, From Harsh Gujral To Anubhav Singh Bassi

It's been an exhausting week for Delhi. Temperatures soaring up to 50 degrees and more surely do not make you wish to go out. But weekends with multiple standup comedians gracing your city is a rare occasion. This weekend, if you're in the mood to have a laughing riot, you're in luck. They say that laughing is the best medicine, and you sure need it after a tiring week. Here are some of the best comedy nights happening in your city this weekend.

CHAMAN CHATORA - Gaurav Kapoor's Comedy Special

Delhi homeboy Gaurav Kapoor is back with his online comedy show. He is known for his witty humour and the ability to connect with his audience. Gaurav has performed at some of the biggest platforms, such as Virdas and Russell brand during his India Tour. This comedy show is happening at multiple venues starting from June 1. Timings will be communicated to you once the bookings are done.

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai feat Harsh Gujral

Who isn't scared to have a seat in the front row when it comes to a Harsh Gujral comedy show? He has a good experience with crowd work and he is very spontaneous with his comedy. This comedy show is the best event for you this weekend if you are a fan of Harsh's rough demeanor that will make you crave for more comedy.

Vipul Goyal-Unleashed

Have you come across ‘Humorously Yours’, Vipul Goyal's popular series from TVF? It has now come to your city and you can experience it live! You have the chance to attend his LIVE laughing riot. This event is taking place at multiple venues starting from this weekend.

Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

After the success of Bas Kar Bassi, his last comedy show, Anubhav Singh Bassi is back with another live show! His talent and comedy remains unmatched. If you wish to catch him performing live in your city, go book your tickets now! Anubhav will be performing at multiple venues staring this weekend.

So Rude of Me ft. Swati Sachdeva

Spanning over just an hour, indulge into Swati's rib tickling comedy session. This comedy show will take place at The Comedy Theater, Gurgaon on Saturday, June 1 starting from 6:30 pm.

