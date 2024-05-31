Mumbai This Weekend: From Camp By The Lake To Art Workshops, Here Are Top Events Happening In The City

Exciting events happening in Mumbai this weekend. | Canva

Weekends in Mumbai are looking lively and exciting as always. This week's events are everything you would want to do to escape the busy days. We've handpicked some of the amazing events that will not only allow you to spend quality time with your loved ones but also provide opportunities to heal and learn. From comedy shows to music night and learning arts to playing games, here are the best events happening this weekend in Mumbai.

Thrifty X Blindfolds

If you are an introvert, then this event is for you. Play some exciting games and participate in icebreaking tasks with strangers to make fun connections. But wait, there's a twist! You will be blindfolded the whole time. Sounds interesting right? So wait no more and get ready to test your skills with many fun activities crafted just for you.

When: Sunday, June 2|2 PM

Where: The Orange Mint Lounge, Bandra, Mumbai

Futurism- Music Night

Music is the best way to escape from our upset mood and sad feelings, and what's better than a music night to escape our tiring week? antiSOCIAL is bringing you cutting-edge beats and musical night, where music meets innovations and the future of sounds comes to life. Take your gang or music partner to experience the ultimate music party in your town. sic party.

When: Saturday, June 1 | 1 AM

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Grin Revolution: Kenny's Comedy On The Spot!

Weekends are incomplete without comedy shows, and to make you laugh hard, everyone's favourite, Kenny Sebastian, is performing a live comedy show in Mumbai. Have the best time with your group or alone, enjoying a night filled with hilarious jokes and uncontrollable laughter. Whether you go with your family or your friends, this comedy show promises you the best time of the week.

When: Sunday, June 2 | 8 PM

Where: The Habitat, Mumbai

Palette Knife, Brush Painting- Desi Art Studio

Somedays, it's better to ditch weekends clubbing and partying and instead participate in fun, learning art workshops. Bring your creativity to the table and show your painting skills at the Palette Knife, brush Painting Workshop. Whether you're an expert or a newbie painter, this workshop claims to enhance your painting skills with their step-by-step guidance. Have a fun and relaxed time with your loved one while exploring the art of colours.

When: Saturday, June 1 | 4:30 PM

Where: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Mumbai

Lakeside Glamping at Off The Grid Clamps

Enjoying your time outdoors in nature is the best therapy and a healing process. If you have a long weekend, then why not spend some time by the lake? Lake Glamping is the best event to escape your hectic week, where you can enjoy a campfire by the life, watch a live band performance, go trekking, enjoy a movie under the stars, and much more. Take your friend group or spend time with your lover at this amazing event.

When: Daily | 4 PM - Next Day | 12 PM

Where: Tents N' Trails, Mumbai

