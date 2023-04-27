Badrinath Dham opens today with full Vedic chanting and rituals; devotees witness this auspicious occasion

Kedarnath Yatra 2023 | FPJ

The portal of Badrinath Temple has been opened for the devotees today, Thursday, at 7:10 am during the auspicious time of Brahma Bela with full Vedic chanting and rituals. On this occasion, the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thousands of devotees were present to witness the opening of the portal. The process of opening the portal started at 4 am on Thursday. Kuber ji, Uddav ji and Gadu Ghada were brought into the premises of the temple from the south gate.

The doors of the temple were opened in the presence of administration and thousands of devotees by Dharmadhikari, Hakhakudhari and officials of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee including the chief priest of the temple Rawal.

Chief priest VC Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri wished everyone while offering special prayers to Shri Badrinath in the sanctorum. The first puja was done in the name of PM Modi. Badrinath temple was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his best wishes to all the devotees on the auspicious occasion of the opening of the portal. The CM said that the state government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Chardham Yatra.

In the midst of light snowfall and rain, the melodious music of the band and the praise of Lord Badrinath, accompanied by the traditional music and dance of the local women, mesmerized the devotees.

On the occasion of the opening of the portal of the Badrinath temple, the devotees were overwhelmed by the rain of flowers from the helicopter to welcome the pilgrims, according to the directions of CM Dhami.

A day before the opening of the portal, a crowd of devotees had started gathering in Badrinath Dham. On the very first day, thousands of devotees had darshan of Akhand Jyoti and Shri Badrinath at Badrinath.

With the opening of the portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the Chardham Yatra has started in Uttarakhand.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal, CDO Dr. Lalit Narayan Mishra, ADM Dr. Abhishek Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of BKTC Yogendra Singh, Vice President Kishore Panwar, Dharmadhikari Radhakrishna, SDM Kumkum Joshi, EO Sunil Purohit, etc. along with other office bearers, members of the temple committee and a large number of devotees were present.

Crowds of devotees started gathering in Baikunth Dham in other pilgrimage and tourist places as well.

With the opening of the portals of the Badrinath Temple, Taptakund, Narad Kund, Shesh Netra Lake, Neelkanth Shikhar, Urvashi Temple, Brahma Kapal, Mata Murti Temple, and the country's first village, Mana, Bhimpul, Vasudhara Falls, and other historic places around Bhu-Baikunth Dham. And the crowd of devotees and tourists has also started gathering at other places.

How many passengers reached Badrinath?

Lakhs of devotees have visited Badrinath in the past few years. If we look at the previous figures, 654,355 in the year 2016; 920,466 in the year 2017, 1,048,051 in the year 2018; 1,244,993 in the year 2019; 155055 in the year 2020 reached Badrinath.

In the year 2021, only 197,997 devotees reached Badinath due to the Corona crisis. Whereas in the last year 2022, 1,763,549 devotees reached Badrinath Dham after the Corona epidemic. This time, a large number of devotees are reaching Badrinath with record registration in the beginning itself.

