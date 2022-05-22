Authentic French cuisine, Burgers and Pasta make Souffle S'il Vous Plait a friendly neighbourhood bistro

The ambience is simple and welcoming. Staff is warm and courteous. If you are overwhelmed by some of the names on the menu, just feel free to say that you need help to select and you will have the Chef and Co-owner Vidit Aren at your table to guide you. His friendly persona eases your nerves as he helps you choose after understanding your taste.

When Chef Aren decided to branch out on his own, he chose to be his own self — Focused yet innovative, classy yet friendly. Soufflé S’il Vous Plait is an extension of Chef Aren. While the name is French, it is not a high flying and super expensive restaurant. It’s a friendly neighbourhood bistro that serves authentic French dishes alongside of a burger and a pasta.

Chef Aren boasts of curing his ham and duck in-house and rightfully so. He serves one of the most delectable Duck Prosciutto in the town. Next on my table is the Liver Parafait — Chef Aren’s version of Liver Pate that’s made in-house and served with pickled caper leaves. Soufflé sources everything from India. The pate’s texture is complimented by the caper leaves that are sharp and crunchy.

Ash Coated Chevre

Ash Coated Chevre is a special course of out of menu. Little sharp, perfectly washed by the Chabilis. Boef Tartare is later served with Prawn Wafers and French Fries. Great texture, scooped with the wafers made a good mix on the palate. My starters end with Prawns A La Pancha and a Camembert Soufflé. The prawns are tossed in red pepper coulis with black olives, cherry tomatoes, and garlic chips. Lightly tossed and perfectly cooked. However, the tomatoes kind of don’t blend well with the coulis with both trying to overpower each other and not complimenting the prawns.

The Camembert Souffle is to kill for. The cheese is baked just right to be scooped with the melba toast that they serve with it. The homemade sourdough is an equally good accompaniment.

Liver Parfait

The main course is Sea Bass A la Marseillaise served with shaved fennel, fennel compote and crème de pastis. The best part of this plated, cooked impeccably, fish is that the skin is nice and crisp… not chewy and soft like most restaurants have. For the ones with a red meat fettish, Ham & Cheese Croque Monsieur — the classic French sandwich with pork ham and covered with Emmental cheese — is a must.

The vegetarian dish that finds way to the table is Plant Patty & Portobello Burger that has a soy protein patty with mushrooms layered with Emmental cheese, oven-dried tomato and the most amazing mustard sauce. If you love your blue cheese, then go for Creamy Polenta & Blue Cheese that’s served with button mushrooms, asparagus, zucchini, and oven-dried tomatoes. The Green Asparagus Risotto is also an interesting option that comes with roasted beetroot.

Remember to order the Chocolate Soufflé with your mains as it takes 20 minutes to make it.

Soufflé is another feather in Riyaaz Amlani’s cap thanks to Chef and Co-owner Vidit Aren.

Price for two: Rs 3,500

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST