Asia's Award Winning Restaurant 'Indian Accent' Is Coming To Mumbai | Instagram- Indian Accent

India’s most awarded restaurant Indian Accent is finally making its way to Mumbai in the coming months. The beloved fine-dining spot from New Delhi will soon be opening at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The restaurant that is likely to open before the end of the year will seat 80 diners and have two private dining rooms. The interior design of the restaurant is by the prolific London-based, Russell Sage Studio.

The kitchen at Indian Accent Mumbai will be helmed by Executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra who has been Executive Chef of Indian Accent, New Delhi since its opening under the guidance of Chef Manish Mehrotra, who created the Indian Accent menu and has been promoted to Culinary Director.

The head chef is Rijul Sharma and the bar programme is being planned by skilled mixologist Varun Sharma.

About Indian Accent restaurant:

The modern Indian restaurant opened in 2009 in New Delhi. The restaurant sets itself apart as it fuses Indian flavours and traditions with global ingredients and techniques to create innovative Indian cuisine.

Over the years, the restaurant has gained global recognition and fame as it became the only Indian restaurant to make the World's 50 Best List since 2015. From 2015 through 2021, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants named it the Best Restaurant in India every year. Currently, the restaurant stands at number 22 on that list.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)