Mumbai: From Camping To Cleanup Drive; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

Weekend vibes! Thinking about what to do this weekend, you don't need to search now. We bring for you, the best activities in town that you can participate in; like plays and art exhibitions or involve yourself in activities like camping, marathon or cleanup drive- a step towards contributing to a cleaner environment.

Take a look:

Tape Play at NCPA

The play is about Amy, John and Vince who meet after 10 years and are faced with an uncomfortable truth. As difficult conversations unfold and layers of denial are peeled, we discover the thin lines that lie between sexual consent and persuasion.

When: July 30, 6:30 pm & 8:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Price: ₹500

Tickets can be booked online

Matheran Forest Camping

Located on the mound of the Matheran near Neral Karjat is a quiet campsite encircled by historical hiking routes of Dodhani, Garbett, One tree hill, and Peb Fort. Matheran campsite countryside backdrop and old-world charm are what attract the campers most to this peaceful abode.

The camping will include activities like movie screening, DJ, games, and campfire and meals.

When: July 29, 12 pm

Where: Campsite- Alexander Heritage And Rainforest Resort, Karjat

Price: ₹1399 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

TOILETPAPER's Art Exhibit 'Run As Slow As You Can' at NMACC

The exhibition - curated by Mafalda Millies and Roya Sachs of TRIADIC - is TOILETPAPER's largest show to date and also marks Cattelan and Ferrari's debut in India. TOILETPAPER investigates the current phenomenon of hyper-consumption of images with a dose of irony. 'Run As Slow As You Can' has been divided into four chapters that challenge the existence and engagement in an increasingly virtual world where we are bombarded with visual stimuli.

When: Ongoing till October 22

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Price: ₹300

Tickets can be booked online

Aamchi Mumbai Half Marathon

The route includes scenic Bandstand and Carter Road. The motive of this run is to promote fitness and create awareness about saving water.

When: July 30, 5 am

Where: Bandra Fort Garden

Price: ₹799 onwards

More details and tickets are available online

Carter CleanUp Drive

Carter CleanUp Drive |

Carter Road for years has been a garbage dump for all sorts of plastic, tins, cans, and even food waste; dumped near the sea and park. It takes away from the scenic view and area all residents should access. So, to create awareness about the environment & sustainability and if you want to make a difference and something worthwhile; you can volunteer in this cleanup drive.

You will be collecting plastic bottles, bags, bottle caps, waste, and garbage off the Carter Road beach. You will be provided with the necessary cleaning equipment by the NGO on the day of the activity and a volunteer guide will also be shared a few days prior to the activity.

When: July 29, 7:30 am

Where: Carter Road, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Road, Pali Hill

It is a volunteering event.

Read Also Inside Vadodara's Majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace Which Is Four Times The Size Of Buckingham Palace

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)