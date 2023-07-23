Inside Vadodara's Majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace Which Is Four Times The Size Of Buckingham Palace

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Still the residence of Vadodara’s royal family, Laxmi Vilas Palace was built in full-throttle 19th-century Indo-Saracenic flourish at a cost of ₹6 million by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890, who ruled the Baroda State. Major Charles Mant was credited to be the main architect of the palace
1890s: Durbar of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III at Laxmi Vilas Palace, Baroda
Currently, it is headed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad and the couple have two daughters. Radhika is the daughter of Dr MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, who hails from the Jhala dynasty who ruled over Wankaner, located in modern-day Rajkot
Pics courtesy: Instagram- Radhikaraje Gaekwad
Built over 500 acres, this is the largest private home built to date, India's Largest Royal Residence and four times the size of Buckingham Palace
The most impressive Raj-era palace in Gujarat, its elaborate interiors boast well-maintained mosaics, chandeliers and artworks, and a highly impressive collection of weaponry and art
Paintings by the famous artist, Raja Ravi Verma who was specially commissioned by the then Maharaja of Baroda, adorn the palace
The Navlakhi stepwell in the premises is a window to the ancient water resource system built by kings to overcome the parched lands of Gujarat
Other buildings within the complex include the LVP Banquets & Conventions, Moti Baug Palace and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum building
It’s set in expansive park-like grounds, which include a golf course
This is also home to the Moti Bagh Cricket Ground, the offices of the Baroda Cricket Association and a rare indoor teak floored tennis court and badminton court
