Inside Vadodara's Majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace Which Is Four Times The Size Of Buckingham Palace

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023

Still the residence of Vadodara’s royal family, Laxmi Vilas Palace was built in full-throttle 19th-century Indo-Saracenic flourish at a cost of ₹6 million by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890, who ruled the Baroda State. Major Charles Mant was credited to be the main architect of the palace

1890s: Durbar of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III at Laxmi Vilas Palace, Baroda

Currently, it is headed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad and the couple have two daughters. Radhika is the daughter of Dr MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, who hails from the Jhala dynasty who ruled over Wankaner, located in modern-day Rajkot

Built over 500 acres, this is the largest private home built to date, India's Largest Royal Residence and four times the size of Buckingham Palace

The most impressive Raj-era palace in Gujarat, its elaborate interiors boast well-maintained mosaics, chandeliers and artworks, and a highly impressive collection of weaponry and art

Paintings by the famous artist, Raja Ravi Verma who was specially commissioned by the then Maharaja of Baroda, adorn the palace

The Navlakhi stepwell in the premises is a window to the ancient water resource system built by kings to overcome the parched lands of Gujarat

Other buildings within the complex include the LVP Banquets & Conventions, Moti Baug Palace and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum building

It’s set in expansive park-like grounds, which include a golf course

This is also home to the Moti Bagh Cricket Ground, the offices of the Baroda Cricket Association and a rare indoor teak floored tennis court and badminton court

