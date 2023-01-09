In pics: Take a virtual drive onboard 100-year-old royal vintage cars showcased at Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
The tenth edition of the '21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance', hosted at the celebrated Lakshmi Vilas Palace, commenced on January 6 here and concluded on January 8
A '1934 Packard 1107 Coupe Roadster' won the 'Best of Show' award owned by Chairman of 'The Raymond Ltd' and car collector, Gautam Singhania at the grand vintage car show in Vadodara
While a '1949 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Drophead Coupe', bearing 'Mysore' plates owned by Yohan Poonawalla, finished second
The third position was bagged by the '1936 Nash Ambassador Series 1290 Sedan' which belonged to Delhi-based Diljeet Titus
The grand event was organised by the trust in collaboration with the 'Ministry of Tourism' and supported by 'Gujarat Tourism'
The restored '1922 Daimler', originally made for the Maharaja of Mysore, left visitors in awe as did the '1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe' (labelled 'Baroda 2') that was originally made for a Maharani of Baroda
Another car that attracted a lot of visitors over the three days is a black beauty of the 1930-era, owned by UK-based Dhanraj Gidwaney, a passionate vintage car collector
Vintage car collector Poonawala, also showcased a 1933 sports saloon - Rolls Royce Phantom II Continental, bearing the number 'AGO 1'
More than 200 dazzling vintage beauties and classic Indian marquees, 120 vintage bikes and Maharaja cars were part of the display
Other cars which were on display included a 1911 Napier, a 1930 Cadillac, a 1930 Chevrolet Depot Hack, a 1935 Ford Special, a 1938 Armstrong Siddeley
A 1947 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, a 1947 Daimler DB18, a 1948 Humber, a 1948 Buick Super, a 1936 Dodge D2- a Convertible Sedan, a 1942 jeep ford GPW, a 1936 Bentley 3.5 and a 1937 Bentley 4.24
The oldest automobile on display was the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen- the first car invented by Karl Benz- pioneering founder of Mercedes-Benz
Thanks For Reading!