In pics: All you need to know about the 'International Kite Festival 2023'

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023
Gujarat is all set to embrace the moto of G20 India- “One Earth, One Family, One Future” in its 'International Kite Festival 2023' starting from Sunday, 8th January, and will continue till 14th January 2023
The festival is being organized by the department of 'Gujarat Tourism' after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Kite flyers across India and world are expected to attend the festival and display their distinctive works
125 kite enthusiasts from 68 countries will fly kites at the same time in an attempt to create a 'World Record' for the maximum number of kite flyers
The delegates from G20 countries have been invited to the inauguration of the 'International Kite Festival 2023' to exchange their culture
The event includes a special procession which includes representatives from India and other nations, including Argentina, Israel, Australia, and Portugal among others
In addition, a theme pavilion portraying the history of kites, and workshops on making kites are among the key attraction points of the festival this year
The Kite Festival will be held in a few Gujarat cities
It will include Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Somnath, Vadodara, Vadanagar, Kevadiya, Dwarka, Dholera and Dhordo
The Kite Festival will feature performances by well-known Gujarati artists and Gujarati folk artists
Flying the G20 India kite high: G20 has given India the opportunity to showcase its diverse treasure of cultural heritage
Australia, Canada, France, Russia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Colombia, Denmark, New Zealand, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Belgium, Bahrain, Iraq and Malaysia are among the 68 countries participating in the event
"The kite festival is an opportunity to touch the sky and reach new heights," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said while inaugurating the 'International Kite Festival 2023' event at Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
The kite festival ends on January 14, 'Makar Sankranti' which is celebrated as the 'Kite Flying Day' in Gujarat and a few other states
