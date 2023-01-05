7 Regional festivals celebrated in India during January 2023 that reflects its varied culture

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023
The regional festivals of India shows the rich culture, legacy, history, and art of different parts of the country
Bikaner Festival- A Festival For the Ship of the Desert (January 11-12, 2023): The two-day festival is also known as the 'Camel Festival', is marked by a multitude of festivities. It was established by the Rajasthani Government's Department of Tourism to honour the special animal
Lohri (January 13, 2023): One of the most important holidays in Punjab and it is also enthusiastically celebrated all over India as a harvest festival
Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2023): also known as Uttarayan. People celebrate this day by Kite flying, eating Til ke Laddu, Gajak, Chikki, and other activities
Joydev Kenduli Mela - A Three-day Festival in Birbhum (January 14, 2023): is also known as the 'Kenduli Fair', is held in Birbhum, West Bengal. Bouls, a nomadic band of mystic minstrels roam in this area while playing music on an ektara and chanting devotional lyrics, is interesting to watch
According to the Bengali calendar, the fair starts on the final day of Paush month and lasts until the Magh month. The fair is known after the renowned poet 'Joydev Kenduli' at 'Radhavinod Temple'
Bhogali Bihu- (January 15, 2023): It is a prominent Assamese festival which is one of three different types of Bihu celebrations. It is observed with great delight and zeal
The Jaipur Literature Festival- (January 19-23, 2023): is one of the most anticipated events among book lovers everywhere
Modhera Dance Festival- (January 19, 2023): Take in the brilliant green, yellow, and red hues that cover every inch of Gujarat's famed Modhera Temple. An annual dance festival held at the temple speaks eloquently about the splendour, power, and wealth of the Solanki Empire
This celebration, also known as the 'Uttrardh Mahotsavor Modhera Utsav', honours the local music, dancing, art, and culture
