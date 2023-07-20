Asia's 50 Best Bars, 3 Are From THESE Indian Cities

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023

The list of Asia's 50 Best Bars has been voted by an esteemed academy of over 650 anonymous drink connoisseurs spread across the globe. Coa in Hong Kong ranks 1st

Jigger & Pony in Singapore ranks 2nd

BKK Social Club in Bangkok ranks 3rd

Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo ranks 4th

Zest in Seoul is at No. 5

Side Car in Delhi is at No. 18 and is 'The Best Bar in India'

The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai ranks 35

Copitas in Bengaluru is at 38th position in the list of 50 Asia's best bars

