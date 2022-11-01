Aromatherapy: A complete guide to using essential oil and how it helps boost your skin and mental health

Aromatherapy | FreePik

According to Ayurveda, a good oil massage can release accumulated stress and toxins from one’s body, leaving one feeling energised and rejuvenated. People suffering from body aches, fatigue, anxiety, joint pain or flakiness of skin are recommended a complete body massage with suitable Ayurvedic body massage oil.

The global beauty and wellness world is, however, only waking up to the aromatic wonders of body oils. Usually made of a vegetable-oil base such as sunflower, sesame or olive, luxury body oils today are infused with other essential oils, herbs and floral extracts. The best aromatic oils are non-greasy while being deeply hydrating. Many body massage oils today also come with pain-relieving properties, and double up the moisturisers.

Interestingly, while recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) studies have shown promising results about aromatic essential oils combating novel Coronavirus because of their anti-infection properties, experts also believe that massage is a way of oiling the engine of the body.

“The more often you do it, the better your body functions,” says Dr Sunil Jain, HOD Emergency Medical Services at the Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai. “The skin gets neglected as the system depletes us of nutrients. Applying oil is one of the ideal ways to nourish our bodies, yet we tend to skip it. Our body needs equal pampering from outside as it needs from within.”

Benefits of using body oil

Massaging with warm body oil relaxes the muscles and increases blood circulation especially in the joints.

According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, applying oil before bath helps one’s skin preserve its natural oils and the moisture. “Water locks in the moisture content of the oil, making it easy for the skin to absorb it. This is especially helpful for people with dry and sensitive skin,” she points out.

Dr Rinky goes on to state some major benefits that even a single body massage with prescribed oils can offer. “If you warm the oil a little before applying, it acts as an excellent exfoliator and removes all toxins from skin as you wash it away,” states the doctor. Massaging warm bath oils also helps fade the stubborn stretch marks on one’s body.”

The dermatologist also points out that bath oils help prevent early signs of ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines by keeping the skin supple, and increase collagen production, giving the skin a radiant glow throughout the day without having to reapply them. “For daylong moisturising, let a few drops of body oil on damp skin right after the bath to soak in for two to three minutes before getting dressed. Also, your clothes will stay grease free,” Dr Rinky adds.

Essential body oils for healthy living

Essential oils are a powerful tool for natural and healthy living. While they may be considered a fad by some, Dr Sunil Jain reveals that these oils offer many great health benefits. “Essential oils are a wonderful natural way of better health; however, with so many essential oils to choose from, it’s natural to feel lost about where to start,” he remarks.

Given below are some of the essential oils and their associated benefits.

Lemon Essential Oil

Lemon has natural antibacterial, antiviral and antihistamine properties, making it a great natural cleaner. The oil is great for making your own cleaning products as it helps kill bacteria and exudes a great lemony scent. The oil can even be used on insect bites or wounds. A few drops of the oil can even be added to your shampoo not only to invigorate your senses in the morning but also to stimulate hair growth.

However, remember that using lemon essential oil on the skin, such as in lotions, may increase the skin’s sun sensitivity.

Peppermint Oil

This is another useful essential oil that can be used daily. Just sniffing the oil can increase your concentration and focus. Peppermint oil is great to keep around your work desk as all of us need a little brain boost.

Lavender Oil

Diffusing lavender oil can help reduce stress, while promoting calmness and better sleep habits. Lavender has also been found to help digestion, promote hair growth, and support skin health.

Oregano Oil

That can’t-do-without ingredient in Italian cooking makes for a fantastic essential oil with even more health benefits. Oregano oil is very powerful and should always be diluted with water or coconut oil before applying on the skin.

Diluting it with coconut oil and rubbing the mixture on sore muscles helps speed up the recovery of those muscles. Oregano oil can also be used to get rid of warts, athlete’s foot and ringworm. The oil is also known for helping get rid of internal parasites.

While none of the essential oils have been proven to have any major side effects, experts recommend choosing an oil best suited to your skin type.

Dry/Dehydrated skin

Use lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood essential oil to reduce the inflammation and promote moisture in the skin

Acne prone skin

Tea tree oil is by far your best friend as it regulates oil secretions and even controls hormonal break-outs. Rosemary and frankincense, lemon, lemongrass and cinnamon oils also help control acne.

Sensitive skin

Lavender, frankincense and sandalwood are the best choices here. In such cases, ensure you avoid using lemon or orange or any acidic oils.

Oily skin

The oils that your skin will love include clary sage, rosemary, frankincense, geranium and neroli.

A Pro tip

Always talk to your dermatologist before changing your skin care routine.

Things to ensure

If you are going out in the sun then consider applying a thin layer of oil on skin 30 minutes before using sunscreen.

For the night use the oil liberally and massage well on the skin.

If you feel a rash or allergy on the skin after using the oil, stop the use immediately