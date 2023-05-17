Are artificial sweeteners harmful to your health? WHO issues warning against its use

If you've been adding artificial sweeteners to your desserts and beverages, hoping it will be a healthier alternative, then the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, Francesco Branca, has some advice for you.

WHO released guidelines on Tuesday stating that the use of artificial sweeteners, or non-sugar sweeteners (NSS), which are widely used in products to replace sugar, "does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children."

The recommendation was based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence, which suggests that the use of NSS does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children and, in fact, increases the likelihood of health problems such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

WHO's recommendations?

The WHO recommendation encompasses "all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars" found in manufactured foods and beverages or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages.

The agency notes that common varieties include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

Note from the WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety

The director emphasised in the press release that, individuals should reduce their sugar consumption by opting for alternatives such as consuming fruits or choosing unsweetened foods and beverages.

He further states that NSS are not essential dietary components and lack nutritional value. To enhance their health, people should gradually decrease the overall sweetness in their diet, starting at an early age.

Various Studies

This guidance comes months after a study found erythritol, a zero-calorie sugar substitute used to sweeten low-cal, low-carb and "keto" products, is linked to a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and death.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic studied over 4,000 people in the US and Europe and found those with higher blood erythritol levels were at elevated risk of experiencing these major adverse cardiac events. The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, also found erythritol made blood platelets easier to form clots.

