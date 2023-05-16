Love Makhana! 7 Health benefits of eating roasted lotus seeds regularly

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023

Makhanas, also known as fox nuts, Euryale ferox, lotus seeds, and phool makhana are harvested from the Lotus. The seeds are then roasted that forms 'Makhanas'. Here are 7 health benefits of consuming the magic seeds

Bites of Joy

Makhanas are rich in calcium, magnesium. iron that help in muscle contractions and nerve functions

Freepik

It play a crucuial role in controlling several health conditions like heart disease and cancer due to presence of antioxidants like gallic acid and chlorogenic acid

Tarala Dalal

Makhane helps stabilise blood sugar levels due to their antioxidant enzyme

Freepik

It also aids in weight loss as the fibre and protein helps regulate your appetite

Freepik

The anti-aging properties in Makhane helps in slowing the signs of aging and promotes healthy skin

Tarala Dalal

Makhane helps in regulating sleep and eventually treats insomnia

Amazon

Thanks For Reading!

Mango mania: From different types to health benefits and recipes, get your fill of the King of...
Find out More