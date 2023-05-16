Love Makhana! 7 Health benefits of eating roasted lotus seeds regularly

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Makhanas, also known as fox nuts, Euryale ferox, lotus seeds, and phool makhana are harvested from the Lotus. The seeds are then roasted that forms 'Makhanas'. Here are 7 health benefits of consuming the magic seeds
Makhanas are rich in calcium, magnesium. iron that help in muscle contractions and nerve functions
It play a crucuial role in controlling several health conditions like heart disease and cancer due to presence of antioxidants like gallic acid and chlorogenic acid
Makhane helps stabilise blood sugar levels due to their antioxidant enzyme
It also aids in weight loss as the fibre and protein helps regulate your appetite
The anti-aging properties in Makhane helps in slowing the signs of aging and promotes healthy skin
Makhane helps in regulating sleep and eventually treats insomnia
