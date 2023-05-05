Mango mania: From different types to health benefits and recipes, get your fill of the King of Fruits

A bite of lusciousness, a divine taste of pure pleasure…. that’s mango to most of us! Come summers and nature blesses through its bounty of fruits. And mango is not called the King of Fruits for nothing. It lends an exceptionally royal feel and gastronomic surge to any and every meal.

In the true sense we can call this gorgeous fruit mango magic for it can look good and taste better in diverse avatars. It is the only fruit which even in its raw, green and juvenile stage renders itself to a variety of recipes. Once ripe, it can be relished by itself, blended into milkshake, enjoyed as a cocktail, a dip as aamras for puris, used in savoury dishes as kadhi, jams, sauces and the list is endless!

With nearly 1500 varieties of mangoes in the country, Alphonso tops in taste and flavour. Amrapali is a hybrid of Dasheri and Neelam. Some of the popular ones are Kesar, Pairi, Baganapalli, Totapuri, Chausa, Langra, Himsagar, Badami.

Go raw

Chop the firm, green aam, sprinkle salt and chilli powder for a crunchy in-between meals appetiser. Add them to your favourite chaats like bhel puri and see them jump alive with the right punch.

From olden times, kachi kairi or raw mangoes have been used for chutneys and garnishes. Chef Mrigank, Executive Chef at The Pink Elephant restaurant, Hyderabad says, “The tangy taste and raw flavour can uplift any ordinary element like rice. Mango rice peppered with cashew nuts and raisins lends a sweet, sour and umami zest to it.”

From the start of the mango season, ladies of the house busy themselves in the preparation of spicy and sweet pickles. Be it chunda, murabba, vadu manga, avvakkai or umpteen others, pickles from across the country with different varieties of mango flood the markets.

Sun dried gems

Making the best use of solar energy, Indian women get into the mode of drying mango pulps into mango leather or aam papad for a sweet-sour confectionery. Sun-dried mango flakes can be stored for later use as they are devoid of moisture. The green ones can be made into aamchur powder to add a tangy effect to curries.

Drink your mango

Aam panna, much sought-after during the sultry months, is a summer cooler. With a hint of mint and spices like cumin, it helps combat the rising mercury’s effects. Kid’s favourite would be a blend of fresh mangoes with milk, garnish of dry fruits and chunks of mango for a chilled glass of milkshake.

Cocktails are not behind either as mixologist Shatbi Basu reveals, “Adding this golden fruit gives deliciousness to any cocktail. It is fun to have mango Mojito, Martini, or mango rum cooler. Wine lovers can go for a delectable Mango Sangria.”

Health benefits

Juice, jams, jellies, pickles, sauces are common preparations. But to derive the most out of the nutrients in this fruit, it is best to eat it just as a ripe fruit.

According to Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla, “Mangoes are high in nutrients especially vitamin C, which increases immunity and helps to lower inflammation.”

This nutritious fruit is high in carotene. It helps in managing vitamin A deficiency, hence improves vitality. It also contains lutein and zeaxanthin, all of which support eye health

Mango has a considerable amount of magnesium, folate and several B vitamins

Mango contains digestive enzyme which are essential for optimal digestion in the body

What’s the best time to eat mangoes and she is quick to comment, “Since mangoes are high in sugar, balance is the key to consuming mangoes right. The best time to consume mango would be in the first half of the day, preferably as a mid-morning filler, when the BMR (basal metabolic rate) is high. This ensures the calories are not getting stored as fat in the body. Avoid consuming mangoes with another meal.”

Mango Gulkand Malpua

Mitali Vyas

Ingredients:

100 gm maida

500 gm wheat flour

1 tsp powdered green cardamom

1 cup ghee

250 gm sugar

1 pinch saffron

500 ml milk

2 tbsp chopped pistachios

250 ml water

50 gm khoya

1 tsp rose water

Gulkand

Method: For making sugar syrup, place water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and stir until fully dissolved. Allow it to cool. Mix and keep aside. Mix maida, wheat flour, khoya, cardamom powder and milk. Ensure the mixture is of pouring consistency and not too thick. Now heat ghee in a pan over low flame. Pour a ladleful of the mixture and spread evenly. Keep the flame low and cook till it is light brown on both sides. Remove the cooked malpua and drain excess ghee. Drop the malpua in sugar syrup and allow it to soak for two-three minutes. Repeat the same with the remaining batter. Drain the malpua from the syrup, garnish with pistachios, chopped rose petals and kesar rabdi and serve hot. Add gulkand on top of malpua and Gulkand Malpua is ready to serve.

(Recipe from Khandani Rajdhani Thali Restaurant)

Mango Quinoa Feta Salad

Ingredients:

(measurement according to requirement and choice) Mango, Quinoa, Pecan nuts, Feta Cheese, Mango pulp, Romain and Arugula Lettuce, Olive oil, Chilli Flakes, Lemon, Black Pepper, Plum Sauce, Mustard, Parsley.

Method: Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Add salt to taste. Your summer in a bowl is ready with a burst of flavours!

(Recipe from Balmy Restaurant)

Aamsutra Cocktail

Mitali Vyas

(Vodka + Aam Papad + Aam Panna + Laalach Ko Pakne Do)

Ingredients:

60 ml Vodka

20 gms Aam Papad

30 ml Aam Panna

15 ml Sweet and Sour Mix

90 ml Mango Juice

1 mg Red Chilli Powder

Ice

Method: Pour ice in shaker followed by mango juice. Shake all ingredients apart from aam papad and pour over mango juice. Garnish with aam papad.

(Recipe from Hitchki Resto-bar)