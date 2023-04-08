Easter 2023: Didn’t get enough time to prepare for a feast? 5 last minutes recipes that you can try

A time for joy and celebration, Easter is always associated with Easter bunnies and vibrant chocolate eggs. But what does the tradition of eating eggs symbolise? This holiday represents the resurrection of Jesus, His emergence from the tomb.

Chocolate expert Pallavi Ved of Velvet Fine Chocolates shares some interesting notes, “It is also called Resurrection Sunday. Eggs represent new life, rebirth, and resurrection of Jesus Christ while bunnies stand for fertility as rabbits are known to be amazingly fertile. Chocolate eggs originated in France and Germany.” Easter is the only Christian festival that falls on a different date every year. It falls on the first Sunday after the Full Moon, in the latter part of March or April. On this day people gather at the Vatican City to hear the Pope’s blessings.

Cheddar Tomato Bruschetta

Ingredients: 1 large tomato, diced or 7-8 cherry tomatoes, halved, Salt to taste, Fresh cracked pepper, to taste, tsp honey/sugar, 1 tsp Olive oil, 1 small French baguette/ normal bread, Few fresh basil leaves, Cheddar cheese shavings

Method: Combine tomato, salt, pepper, honey, olive oil in a bowl and mix. Keep aside. Now cut the French baguette in slices and toast them lightly. Portion out the tomato mixture on each bread. Roughly tear some basil leaves and place on each bread. Last, top it off with cheddar cheese shavings. Serve immediately.

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Easter Egg Cheesecake

Ingredients

For the shell: 30 gm dark chocolate compound

For the garnish: 20 gm white chocolate compound l Pink colour l Yellow colour l 5 gm chocolate gems

For the cheesecake: 1 gm gelatin/agar-agar, 4 gm water, 20 gm mango cubes, 22 gm cream cheese, 22 gm whip cream topping, 5 gm Amul cream, 5 gm white chocolate, 10 gm digestive biscuit crushed, 2 gm butter

Method: Melt the dark chocolate compound and spread into the chocolate mould. Keep in the fridge to set. Melt the white chocolate compound and divide into two. Add yellow colour into one and pink in the other and pour into baby egg or bunny mould. Keep in the fridge to set. Melt the butter and mix the crushed digestive biscuit into it. Layer the base of the chocolate egg with the biscuit. Soak and dissolve the gelatin/agar in water. Cream the whip topping and cream cheese till smooth. Melt the Amul cream and white chocolate together. Melt the gelatin/agar and fold into the white chocolate. Add the mango puree and mix. Add to the cream cheese mix and fold lightly. Add the mango cubes and mix lightly. Pour into the Easter egg mould and let set in the fridge. When semi set, place the mini eggs and bunny on it with some gems. Let set completely. Remove from mould and serve.

(Recipe by Pallavi Ved, Founder, Velvet Fine Chocolates)

Fernandes Pomfret Recheado

Ingredients: 20 Kashmiri chillies, Half cumin, 8-10 cloves, ½ to 2 inch cinnamon stick, ½ tsp peppercorns,10-13 garlic cloves, 5 tbsp lemon juice, 1 onion, 1 large tbsp oil, Salt to taste

Method: Sauté the onion in oil till translucent. Soak the rest of the spices in lemon juice for 10 mins. Add the soaked spices along with the onion in a grinder and make a smooth paste. Add more salt if required. Rub this paste on a large Pomfret. Make sure you slit the Pomfret on both sides to allow the masala to seep in and season the fish well.

(Recipe by Chef Ankita Fernandes, Co-Owner, Fresh Catch)

Cheesy Oven Roasted Asparagus

Ingredients: 15 to 20 asparagus, 8 buds garlic, 2 tbsp Olive oil, 1 cup processed cheese (grated), 2 tsp juice of lemon, Dusting of pepper powder

Method: Chop off the dry ends of the asparagus. Dribble garlic-olive mixture. Preheat the oven and roast asparagus for 8 to 10 minutes. Spread grated cheese on asparagus, dust pepper powder and grill. Serve with a dash of lemon juice.

(Recipe by Chef Leelavathi Salian Gupte)