International Carrot Day: Lesser known benefits of carrots and a few easy recipes to try

April 4 is International Carrot Day and it pays to be Bugs Bunny. If carrots already fit into your diet regimen, you have checked in for excellent health. One can prudently say carrots are good for your general well-being as well as skin due to the fact that they are teeming with beneficial nutrients and antioxidants.

Carrots belong to root vegetables species of plants. Despite this they are not as high in carbohydrates as others. They gush a fountain of nutrients like Vitamin K, A, and above all fibre that comes with its own army of goodness warriors. Another note-worthy aspect is this root veggie is fat-free.

The positive influence of this edible taproot can be credited to its carotenoid, lutein and zeaxanthin content, that is, Vitamin A. “Carrots help prevent age-related macular degeneration (vision loss) by piling up these compounds in the retina. Multi-hued carrots like red, orange, purple, or yellow, each contain different concentrations and kinds of antioxidants. These function all through the physique to help prevent cancer. While orange is high in beta carotene, red is rich in lycopene; yellow has loads of lutein while purple bursts with anthocyanins. Juice of purple carrot is known to safeguard colon cells from oxidative damage by over 20%,” reveals Indore-based Nutritionist and Holistic Health Coach Swapna Narang. Baby carrots too carry health benefits akin to regular ones.

They can be had raw or cooked. Have it as a scrumptious snack, add shredded ones to stews, soups, salads and gravies to gain the advantages of Vitamin A, Vitamin K, and potassium. Roasting helps to kick off their natural sweetness. Be it juices or smoothies, sliced thin and used as topping, or marinated as a pickle, carrots don’t fail to lend their nutritious goodness.

Irrespective of your age, carrot bestows its benefits on your overall health and skin. Dermatologist Dr. Bharti Magoo, Owner at Golden Touch Clinic, Mumbai, extols, “They moisturise and keep your skin hydrated. As a rich source of potassium, carrots are very good for dry skin. Besides, it also restores tissues. The calcium and sodium present in them help treat acne and lessens inflammation.” The fibre aids to flush out toxins from the body.

Dr. Bharti says, “Grated raw carrot applied on external wounds will augment the healing process, and is also an antiseptic thereby halting the chances of infection.”

Carrot cheese rolls

Ingredients: 2 carrots grated, 1 cup grated processed cheese, 1 inch piece ginger grated, 1 finely chopped green chilly , 1 tsp garam masala, ½ tsp amchur powder, ½ tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp dhaniya-jeera powder, Finely chopped coriander leaves, 1 tbsp maida for binding, Oil for shallow frying , Salt to taste

Carrot cheese rolls |

Method: Lightly sauté the grated carrot, with salt. Toss in green chilly and ginger and saute for a minute. Sprinkle all the masalas/powders. Remove from flame. Combine cheese when still hot. Add coriander leaves and mash to get a homogeneous mixture. Let this mixture cool. Use maida in the mixture to make a slightly dense dough. Divide it into equal portions. Take each portion in your greased palm and roll it into an oblong shape. Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the rolls making sure to cook all sides evenly. Serve with green chutney and tomato sauce.

(Recipe by Executive Chef Arun Kumar, Araiya Resort, Palampur, HP)

Carrot salad with flax seeds

Ingredients: 2 large grated carrots, 2 chopped green chillies, 1 tsp toasted flax seeds, salt to taste, 1 tsp Lemon juice, Coriander leaves for garnish

Carrot salad with flax seeds |

Method: Combine carrot, green chillies, flax seeds, salt. Drizzle lemon juice. Give them a good mix. Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves.

(Recipe by the writer)

Gajar ki kanji

A delicious fermented drink of carrots.

Ingredients: 4 carrots, 1 beetroot, 4 Indian gooseberries (amlas), 1 tbsp black salt, 1 tbsp red chilli powder, 2 tbsp split yellow mustard seeds (rai ki dal), 2 tbsp salt

Gajar ki kanji |

Method: Chop carrot into thin long slices. Similarly cut beetroot. Roughly chop amlas and coarsely grind them. Fill an earthen pot with 4 liters of water. Add amla, carrots and beetroot. Add black salt and red chilli powder and mix well. Add rai ki dal and mix well. Add Tata salt Lite and mix well. Cover the earthen pot with a damp muslin cloth and set aside for 4 to 5 days. Transfer into glasses and serve.

(Recipe by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Founder - Turban Tadka Hospitality P. Ltd.)