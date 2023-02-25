Food Review: Mumbai's All Saints restaurant has global cuisines that vie to entice the gourmet in you

Dimsums |

Swathed in pristine white magic, it indeed overtook us as soon as we entered the well turned-out All Saints restaurant in bustling Khar. We noticed soft furnishings with dynamically dappled, edgy, intricate outlines amplify the contemporary buttery walls. Ambient lighting, relaxing music, exotic foliage combined with the stimulating aroma of food — a feeling of pleasant vibe and indulgence permeated our senses making us forget the cares of the world. The owners Anuj Chugh, Gaurav Parikh, Varun Chugh, and Ketul Parikh have made sure this zany restaurant takes you on a culinary trail along with your loved ones.

With an international cuisine to boast, the menu comprises a progressive culinary take from different parts of the world. With an alfresco area and an enclosed one too, this is a vast, spacious restaurant. We are informed it is one of the first and only restaurant and bar in the city to have three bars, including a special shot bar.

Food Basil Pesto Risotto |

We were impressed by the extensive drinks menu and cocktails that are created from fresh and cold-pressed juices and mixers that bring out the best! The unique cocktail menu covers each liquor, spirit, and taste to the optimum element. We give a thumbs up to Sip of Yum, a vodka-based cocktail to overwhelm your senses with its fruity yet delicious flavors of juicy strawberry with white chocolate syrup. Moon of the Faith, is yet another delightful cocktail with the hue and sweetness of luscious apricot and flavors of angostura, amongst others.

We decided to go with a mix and mash of cuisines as we started with the scrumptious Wok tossed corn, baby potato and waterchestnut tossed in sweet and spicy plum sauce. Mediterranean Sandwich of grilled zucchini and peppers, nestled in a French loaf had a dash of paprika hummus. The cheesy Flatbread with exotic veg toppings was unmissable.

Wok tossed corn and baby potato |

We ordered Corn and Waterchestnut Dimsums that was smooth and translucent. And for mains it was Basil Pesto Risotto and Pad Thai Noodles tossed in a salty nutty and slightly sweet sauce with exotic vegetables as each vied to tantalise our palates.

Plenty for non-vegetarians too. Butter Chicken served with Paratha discs, Malvani Fish Curry served with ghee rice promise to take care of Indian food cravings. The versatile menu also includes Firecracker Chicken Sliders, Katafi Mushroom Croquettes, Mexican Spiced Salmon Fish Tikka and more.

The irresistible dessert pandered to our sweet tooth with luscious treats like Sin Bowl of Joy which consists of Mini donuts with Nutella drizzle, Callebaut chocolate chips, whipped cream, ice cream, castor sugar and brownie bits, and a divine Lotus Drama of vanilla swirl, cake crumble and biscoff sauce.

Sin Bowl of Joy |

A prospective trailblazer in the competitive all-day cafe, restaurant and bar, this swanky new place is steadily marching towards being one of the haute places in the megapolis. All Saints is dedicated to bring together the gourmands binding them in a common thread of world-class food, soulful music, hand-crafted cocktails in a soothing, serene and inspiring ambiance with pleasant and helpful service to match.

Average cost for two: `2000 (not inclusive of alcohol)

