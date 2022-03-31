April fool’s Day 2022: Best ideas to prank your friends

April Fool’s Day is almost here and it is time to up our pranking skills. Fools Day gives us the perfect opportunity to play different jokes and pranks on our friends, family, partner or office colleague with no or less fear of making them angry.

While the pranks played could be endless, we have a list of easy and lighthearted pranks that will make you share a good laugh with the people you love.

Check here:

Classic soap prank

Keep Laughing Forever

This prank is perfect to fool your family or roommates and also extremely easy. All you need to play this prank is a bar of soap and some nail polish. Simply paint the soap with the clear nail paint and let it dry. Place it back in the washroom and watch your friends or family struggle to use the soap bar.

Veggies and donut prank

Pinterest

Simply just order some donuts and later remove all the donuts fillings and replace with broccoli or any other veggies in it. And then just wait for your friend to open it and enjoy the reaction.



Toothpaste prank

East Coast Radio

This joke is dreaded by all the Oreo lovers. This easy and funny prank need is a pack of Oreo biscuits and plain white toothpaste. Replace the cream in the Oreo with some plain toothpaste and prank your friends. If you want to make sure that your prank is not a fail try using vanilla flavoured toothpaste instead of the minty ones.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:13 AM IST