Mumbai: Anup Soni to return on stage with a Hindi comedy play My Wife's 8th Vachan by Atul Satya Koushik

Actor Anup Soni and noted director Atul Satya Koushik come together for their second play My Wife's 8th Vachan after their successful play Ballygunge 1990 in 2019.

Known for directing and writing historical, musicals, mythological, and social satires, Atul is venturing into comedy for the first time with My Wife's 8th Vachan While this is the second play for Anup after taking break from television.

The eighty-five-minute comedy play My Wife's 8th Vachan is inspired by marriages in general and revolves around Madhur (Anup) and Mahak (Monisha Singh Katyal) who are no different from any married couple who have been co-existing in each other’s lives for fifteen years and have been quarrelling for reasons unknown. So much so that their little daughter has decided to study in a boarding school to avoid daily battles her parents invent out of nowhere.

Mahak wants to address the elephant in the room and talk to Madhur about the state of their marriage. She is prepared even if some difficult decision needs to be made about it now. A reluctant Madhur finds himself in the uncanniness episode of his life when the eighth promise that Mahak made at the time of their marriage comes back to haunt her. What is that eight promise? Whom did she make it to? Is this the much-awaited break from their dilapidated marriage that they both needed? Come and discover in this laugh-a-minute comedy inspired from your marriage.

“Doing this new play was an opportunity for me to explore the comic side as an actor and every actor wants to explore all roles. I always have a very serious image so it's always nice to keep breaking it and surprising the audience. I am trying to explore another side as an actor. It’s a brilliant script, very well written, contemporary modern couple drama. I am sure the audience is going to relate to this play because it has all the elements which we experience in our day-to-day life. I hope the audience likes my comic side as well,” said Anup Soni.

Atul Satya Kaushik added, “Each script comes with its own challenges and opportunities. I have done comedies in the past but more as experimental and workshop productions. This one is my first serious attempt at comedy at this scale. You see, comedy is difficult. You never know what the audience will find funny and what not. All we can do as makers of theatre is to be honest with our content and leave it for the audience to tell us if it struck a chord with them or not.”

Where: St Andrews, Bandra

When: February 12. 5 pm and 8 pm.

Tickets: Rs 300 onwards. Available online

