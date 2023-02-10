Mumbai: 40th Annual Vintage Car Fiesta is back at WTC |

Over 150 owners of classic and antique vehicles have confirmed their participation in the ‘40th Annual Vintage Car Fiesta’, organized by VCCCI (Vintage & Classic Car Club of India) in association with WIAA (Western India Automobile Association), which will be conducted in Mumbai on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The beauties, cars and motorbikes of the proud owners will show-off their treasured vehicles which will be seen traversing the city, starting from World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade to Bandra Kurla Complex and return back after covering a distance of approximately 50 kilometres.

A 1903 Humber owned by veteran Abbas Jasdanwalla, will be the oldest car that will showcase its splendor on the roads of the city. Vehicles from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai have confirmed their participation in the Fiesta.

The Fiesta is being conducted under the Chairmanship of Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Honourable Minister for Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and is being hosted by the Director of Tourism and is co-hosted by World Trade Center.

Nitin Dossa, Chairman VCCCI said, "Mumbai has the finest collection of vintage and classic vehicles. VCCCI is one of the premier clubs in the country. Many cars belonging to Royal families are participating in the Fiesta and will be seen in this event." He also added, "I am happy to get good rare vehicles this time."

Yohan Poonawalla, Viveck Goenka, Hormuz Cama, Nishant DOSSA, Samir Kadam are participating with their fleet of rare cars. Rolls Royce’s, Bentleys Packards, ALVIS, Buicks, Austin, Hellman, etc are the rare cars along with rare two wheelers.

