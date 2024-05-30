Ambani-Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: All You Need To Know About Celebrity Ascent Cruise, Itinerary And More

Ambani-Merchant first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. |

Months after the lavish first pre-wedding festivities, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier this year in March and made headlines worldwide, the Ambani family is all set for round two of the festivities ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's July wedding. The pre-wedding party this time will be hosted on the cruise ship, Celebrity Ascent.

The Second Pre-Wedding Shenanigans

The 16-deck passenger ship with a maximum capacity of 3,200 passengers will carry at least 800 guests to the European cities of Cannes and Portofino, where they will enjoy round-the-clock parties, themed celebrations, and even stargazing events. Throughout the day, there are several dress codes, such as classic cruise, western formal, and tourist chic.

The First Pre-Wedding Bash

The last event of the celebration commenced with celebrities adorning stunning traditional outfits following the theme of the evening titled ‘The Heritage Indian’ was witnessed which focused around the hues of golden, silver, and red. Radhika Merchant made a stunning entry as she walked down the aisle towards Anant Ambani in a stunning lehenga-sari and together the duo completed their Hashtakshar ceremony. It was followed by beautiful performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Akon, DJ Chetas, and Lucky Ali.

Celebrity Ascent: Where luxury is the environment

Part of Celebrity Cruises' Edge-class ships, the venue—a pièce de résistance—was constructed in 2023. It can hold up to 4,000 people, with 1,400 staff members serving them. When the wealthiest guests are on board, it makes sense that they would stay in the best cabins and suites, like the AquaClass SkySuites and the Iconic Suite, which have access to the Thermal Spa and Blu, the ship's in-house clean-cuisine restaurant.

Luxurious two-deck Edge Villas are available, featuring bedrooms and living areas on the second deck and tubs on the first. There are an astounding eighteen restaurants on board, but given the Ambanis' penchant for extravagance, they would certainly fly in Michelin-starred chefs from all over the world to create culinary masterpieces. The Club, a top-notch spa, and a nightclub area next to The Theatre are among the facilities on cruise liner. And lastly, Ascent has a brand-new gaming floor with cutting-edge slot machines.

The Celebration Schedule

Around 800 guests will be treated to an opulent adventure aboard a luxury cruise liner between May 28 and 30. The itinerary and four-day pre-wedding bash details are below:

The itinerary

The itinerary for the luxury cruise in Europe boasts a picturesque 4,380-kilometer journey from Italy to the south of France and back.“La Vita E Un Viaggio,” meaning 'Life is a journey' is the theme for the celebrations aboard the luxury cruise liner Celebrity Ascent.

May 29, Wednesday: The celebration will begin with a welcome lunch. The dress code will be classic cruise. This will be followed by a 'Starry Night' themed event, for which the dress code is western formals.

May 30, Thursday: All the guests will land in Rome and they are supposed to wear tourist chic dresses. The theme will be La Dolce Far Niente. The day will conclude with a 'Toga Party' on the cruise.

May 31, Friday: The themes for this day are 'V Turns One Under The Sun', 'Le Masquerade' and 'Pardon My French.' It will conclude with an afterparty on the cruise.

June 1, Saturday: The last day of the celebration will have a 'La Dolce Vita' theme, and the guests will have to follow Italian Summer's dress code.

Get Ready For Bollywood Bonanza

A-list celebrities who attended the Jamnagar celebration, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, are on the guest list. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are also expected to attend the festivities with their families due to their close relationship with the Ambani family. Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was also spotted leaving for the pre-wedding bash from Mumbai airport.

Pre-Wedding Performances

Rihana, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, and many more artists were seen at the first pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. It is rumoured that Shakira would be one of the artists to sing at the second pre-wedding cruise celebrations. The famous American band, Backstreet Boys, is said to have performed at the cruise ship pre-wedding, according to a video taking the rounds on social media platforms. A video of the Backstreet Boys—Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson—performing their hit song 'I Want to Be With You' in front of sizable crowd aboard the Ambani cruise was posted on Reddit on May 30. The video shows the group dressed entirely in white.

Intergalactic Pre-Wedding Party

The pre-wedding cruise's space theme for the entire celebration is one of its more intriguing features. In light of this, Radhika Merchant is donning a gorgeous piece of custom-made Grace Ling Couture. Instant Bollywood recently posted a few images of her ensemble to Instagram.

The Distinctive Attire Of Radhika Merchant

It has been reported that Radhika Merchant will be donning a stunning piece of custom-made Grace Ling Couture that is 3D-carved and made with aerospace aluminum technology. The idea of a space princess served as inspiration for the composition.