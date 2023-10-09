American Guitar Virtuoso Steve Vai Announces 3-City Inviolate India Tour In December; Check Details

Steve Vai | Instagram

Its time to rejoice for all the music lovers! From India tours of popular international artists to big music festivals, the last few months of 2023 are jam-packed for music lovers and gig-goers in India.

Renowned American guitarist Steve Vai is all set to make a return to India for his 3-city Inviolate India Tour in December. Vai will be kickstarting the India tour on December 6 in Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru on December 8, and Kolkata on December 9.

The Inviolate India Tour marks Vai's return to India after about six years since his headlining performance at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender in 2017, which took place in Pune and Shillong. Vai's visit this time is in support of his latest album, "Inviolate," released in early 2022. The album features tracks such as "Little Pretty," showcasing Vai's virtuoso guitar skills.

The tour will kick off with Vai headlining LiveBox Arena at Mumbai's Phoenix Market City, followed by a show in Bengaluru at the same venue. The tour will conclude with an indoor performance in Kolkata at JW Marriott's Grand Ballroom.

Tickets

The events are being presented as part of the LiveBox Arena series by Skillbox, a popular ticketing platform.

Early bird tickets for these concerts are currently available, with general admission priced at 1,999 INR and VIP admission at 3,499 INR.

