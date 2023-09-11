Irish Boy Band Westlife Announces 3-City India Tour In November; Check Details

Good news for all 90s kids! The popular Irish boy band Westlife is all set to perform live in India in November 2023 after about 20 years. The band is bringing their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi from November 24 to 26.

The Irish boy band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan, and Mark Feehily, announced the big news to their fans on their Instagram handle today with a caption that read, "India! We are so excited to finally be bringing the Wild Dreams tour to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi in November 2023 ✨ Tickets are available through the Kotak Pre-Sale 15th September and General sale 17th September, see you there!"

Westlife, who were really popular in the late 90s and early 2000s, is famous for singing songs like "Uptown Girl," "Seasons In The Sun," and their own song "World Of Our Own." The group originally had five members, including Brian McFadden, but he left in 2004. They took a break in 2012 but got back together in 2018 and have since released albums like "Spectrum" and "Wild Dreams."

From the Backstreet Boys to the Blues, 90s nostalgia is definitely here to stay! And Westlife's tour in India is part of that nostalgic trend! Backstreet Boys had concerts in India earlier this year, Blue is performing in New Delhi soon, and Ronan Keating will tour 3 Indian cities in November. It's all about reliving the music nostalgia from that era.

Tickets

Tickets for the Irish band's India tour are expected to go on sale on September 15 on BookMyShow. The first two days have been reserved for Kotak credit card holders, and general sales will commence on September 17.

Ticket prices start from ₹3,500 for general admission and ₹12,500 for lounge access.