British pop band Bastille is all set to perform in India this November at the first-ever SPXCEJXM Festival in Mumbai and Bengaluru on November 4 and 5, 2023. Bastille is known for their hit songs like 'Pompeii,' 'Oblivion,' and 'Overjoyed' from their debut album 'Bad Blood' released in 2013.

The pop band is popular for their 2018 collaboration with Marshmello on the hit single Happier, which topped charts around the world with cumulative streams exceeding 3.5 billion, is all set to simply blow your mind.

They will be headlining the festival in both cities, along with a total of around 24 performers like Irish rock band Kodaline, Moonchild, Parvaaz, at the inaugural SPXCEJXM Festival in India.

The SPXCEJXM festival, pronounced as Spacejam, will see sparkling India debuts by international artists as well as Indian artists.

The festival will also include an art village that boasts art installations and several more immersive experiences in addition to the performances. Three stages at the two-day, two-city festival will host Alternative, Pop, Rock, R&B, Hip-hop, and Jazz artists from India and abroad.

