SPXCEJXM Festival To Make Its India Debut Simultaneously In Mumbai And Bengaluru This November; Check Details

The SPXCEJXM Festival is all set to make its India debut simultaneously on November 4th and 5th in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The SPXCEJXM festival, pronounced as Spacejam, will see a total of over 24 acts per city take the stage and will see sparkling India debuts by international artists as well as Indian artists.

The festival will also include an art village that boasts art installations and several more immersive experiences in addition to the performances. Three stages at the two-day, two-city festival will host Alternative, Pop, Rock, R&B, Hip-hop, and Jazz artists from India and abroad.

The Xs signify the fact that the festival takes place in two cities over two days, with a focus on promoting live music.

The festival was conceived by Noel Swami of ODDC Media and live events company Avrik Live’s Manav Dhumal.

SPXCEJXM Festival co-founders Noel Swami & Manav Dhumal said in an official statement, “It's exciting to be able to bring our collective vision to life in such a good way. We have been working on the concept and lineup for quite some time now, and we cannot wait to put it out there. Having been involved with music festivals for over a decade, being able to produce our own is a lifelong dream. The recent Russ tour is a great example of independent promoters being able to successfully set a benchmark.”

Tickets are on sale now, with the lineup and event details dropping soon. The festival showrunners promise that the SPXCEJXM Festival will be an event of many firsts in India, and will bring in 60,000 attendees.

The way India’s music festivals are going, they're about to get bigger and better. SPXCEJXM is here to deliver on both counts this November in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

