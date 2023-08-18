Lollapalooza Music Festival Returns To Mumbai; Check Dates And Other Details |

Good news for music maniacs! Lollapalooza is returning to India after its breathtaking debut last year. It extends beyond being merely a festival; it serves as a transformation of culture, a convergence of musical beats and rhythms, and a celebration that embraces both diversity and unity.

Watch- Lollapalooza India 2023- Debut Edition's Clip:

Date And Venue:

Lollapalooza India 2024 is scheduled for January 27 and 28; so you can mark these dates. Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai is again the chosen spot for the event.

What's In Store For You?

The music festival promises to deliver over 20 hours of live music, and a mindblowing lineup that is yet to be revealed but definitely, would be worth to not miss it.

Lollapalooza 2024 will showcase a mix of global sensations and local gems. It promises an unmatched celebration encompassing music, art, fashion, culture, and unique culinary delights.

Watch- Burst Of Energy And Madness At Lollapalooza India 2023:

Tickets:

If you're a RuPay credit card holder, ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2024 will open with a limited exclusive pre-sale for you, on August 23.

If you attended the Lollapalooza event last year, then, #LollaSquad and BookMyShow Superstars get a special privilege with tickets starting August 25.

Eagerly waiting fans of the music festival can get the tickets from August 27 as the general sale of tickets begins from this date.

General tickets are available for purchase at a cost of ₹6,999, while Lolla Lounge tickets can be obtained for ₹14,999. Additionally, NEXA Lounge tickets are being sold for ₹44,999.

Lollapalooza Previous Year:

The last year and debut edition of the festival had 60,000 fans attending the event. It featured musical genres from pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, electronic dance music (EDM), and techno.

It also showcased numerous independent artists who took the stage during the specially designed #RoadToLolla pre-festival and post-festival parties that journeyed through Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad.

Lollapalooza 2023 had prominent artists such as Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Hong Kong's versatile singer-rapper Jackson Wang, Cigarettes After Sex, AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, as well as electronic musicians like Madeon and prolific producer Diplo, among other performers.