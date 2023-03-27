Almond Thandai: A refreshing and healthy beverage to serve your guests this summer

Thandai is traditionally known as a beverage served on Shivaratri and Holi. But this healthy drink is very popular in many households in North India, especially, Kashmiris and Sindhis. The beverage is consumed as a way to cool down from the heat of the day and stay hydrated. The ingredients used to make thandai are mostly available in the kitchen and are rich with essential nutrients. So if you wish to taste some deliciousness and at the same time stay healthy this summer, Gauri Anand, Dietitian, Founder of Balanced bites by Gauri shares this easy-to-make recipe.
Ingredients:
½ teaspoon elaichi powder
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
½ teaspoon fennel seeds
Some Kesar strands
½ teaspoon sunflower seeds, roasted
A pinch of nutmeg
100ml almond milk
Mixed nuts for garnishing
Method:
Take a blender and add in the elaichi powder, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, sunflower seeds and nutmeg.
Then, take a pan and add in the almond milk along with the mixture to boil.
Also, add in the Kesar strands for the colour.
Now, turn off the flame and let it cool for some time.
Keep it in the refrigerator to cool it down.
Garnish with rose petals and crushed dry fruits and serve
