 'AI Technology In Healthcare Sector Is Growing Rapidly,' Says Entrepreneur Rustom Lawyer
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'AI Technology In Healthcare Sector Is Growing Rapidly,' Says Entrepreneur Rustom Lawyer

'AI Technology In Healthcare Sector Is Growing Rapidly,' Says Entrepreneur Rustom Lawyer

"Our voice-based AI technology is designed to accurately capture and transcribe clinical conversations in real-time, reducing the need for manual data entry and allowing physicians to focus on patient care...There is still some skepticism around data privacy and the need for human oversight, but, yes, India is increasingly welcoming AI technology in healthcare and this market is growing rapidly."

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
AI Technology In Healthcare/Entrepreneur Rustom Lawyer | FPJ

A doctor's handwriting is widely agreed to be less comprehensible and only perfectly decoded by a pharmacist. In the age of digitalization, you might prefer these prescriptions, reports and other clinical documents getting the touch of technology. What if we say the medical experts could speak into a software that takes notes and creates clinical documents? Sounds easier than manually typing down the report? Doctors would be certainly interested to know about an AI-based clinical speech recognition technology that would assist them in the documentation procedure. 

Mr Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder & CEO of Augnito, speaks to Swarna Srikanth and tells us more about the Medical Speech Recognition Software aimed to assist health experts and revolutionise the global healthcare market. 

FPJ Shorts
Blinkit Users Face Issues Amid Rush Of Raksha Bandhan Orders
Blinkit Users Face Issues Amid Rush Of Raksha Bandhan Orders
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 19th, 2024 to Aug 25th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 19th, 2024 to Aug 25th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit’s Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit’s Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React

Read Excerpts

Your thoughts behind launching Augnito?

At 19, when I co-founded and worked towards Scribetech, a company which pioneered clinical documentation services within the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), I learned there was a rampant burnout crisis in healthcare due to documentation of pages and pages of clinical data. Augnito, co-designed by physicians and AI scientists, was then born to ensure a seamless flow of information within a complex global healthcare infrastructure. 

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: 'This Surgery Can Completely Cure Diabetes,' Says Dr Surendra Ugale
article-image

What are the key features of this technology?

Our voice-based AI technology is designed to accurately capture and transcribe clinical  conversations in real-time, reducing the need for manual data entry and allowing physicians to focus on patient care. Additionally, our technology is adaptable to all popular Electronic medical record (EMR), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), and Radiology Information Systems (RIS) systems – enabling effortless data exchange and streamlining of clinical workflows.

Our latest offering - Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI) - is set to be a true game-changer in the  healthcare industry. It enables the creation of structured EMR data from an unstructured, natural  conversation between a physician and a patient. This innovative technology uses artificial  intelligence to transcribe the conversation in real-time, with absolute accuracy, and generates a  structured SOAP note that includes chief complaints, medical history, diagnoses, recommended  plan of care, prescriptions, and details of the follow-up appointment, among others.

Read Also
Using Crystals For Mental Health: 'They Help In Healing & Making One Feel Better,' Says Gemologist...
article-image


What are some of the doctor's problems that Augnito tries to solve?

Augnito aims to solve several problems faced by doctors, including the burden of manual data  entry, errors in clinical documentation, and the lack of time for direct patient interaction. 

Is India welcoming this technology?

There is still some skepticism around data privacy and the need for human oversight, but, yes, India is increasingly welcoming AI technology in healthcare and this market is growing rapidly. 

Do you see rural India too in these tech approaches in healthcare, or are they being left behind? 

While there may be some initial challenges in implementing AI-powered solutions in rural India, I  believe that these areas can greatly benefit from our technology. We are working with a few  organizations, like the DigiSwasthya Foundation, to develop solutions that can be adapted to  rural settings. Also, government telemedicine initiatives are helping bridge the urban-rural divide in this area. 

Read Also
Hamari Virasat: 'Aim To Turn Spotlight On Incredible Handicrafts Industry,' Says Shibani Dasgupta...
article-image

Can you share about one of the hospitals using this Voice AI technology and how it has benefitted it? 

We can proudly say that one of Asia's largest healthcare groups, Apollo Hospitals, has successfully implemented Augnito across a network of 37 sites and 25 specialties. The results of a case study conducted over six months were impressive as they suggested most doctors saved nearly 44 hours of time spent (per month) on administrative tasks and saw improved documentation quality where reports were created and sent to the patient at a faster pace. Also, the results showed the technology had not only eased their process but also reflected in an 46% increase in overall productivity. 

Apollo Hospitals, MAX, Medanta, Fortis, Breach Candy, and many others are part of our esteemed clientele. Notably, the major hospitals in the country have adopted this technology in some way or the other. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Having An Anxiety attack? 7 Steps to Recognise And Deal With It

Having An Anxiety attack? 7 Steps to Recognise And Deal With It

'AI Technology In Healthcare Sector Is Growing Rapidly,' Says Entrepreneur Rustom Lawyer

'AI Technology In Healthcare Sector Is Growing Rapidly,' Says Entrepreneur Rustom Lawyer

World Photography Day 2024: 5 Tips To Get The Perfect Click From Your Phone Camera

World Photography Day 2024: 5 Tips To Get The Perfect Click From Your Phone Camera

Rakshabandhan 2024: Celebration of Sacred Bond Between Brother & Sister, Spreading Beyond Blood...

Rakshabandhan 2024: Celebration of Sacred Bond Between Brother & Sister, Spreading Beyond Blood...

Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan

Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan