Vijay Varma Reveals Having Vitiligo; Know More About This Skin Condition And How It Affected The Actor

Instagram

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, often known for his dynamic roles in movies and series on OTT platforms opened up about his skin condition in an interview with The Times Of India. Vijay Verma has Vitiligo, a rare skin condition that causes pigmentation on your skin.

Vijay mentioned that he would often cover his pigmentation during shooting for films but didn't think it was necessary to do so during public appearances. Although, he mentioned that there was once a time when his skin condition did bother him.

What is Vitiligo? Here's what Vijay Verma has to say

Vitiligo is a chronic and long-lasting skin condition that causes skin discoloration in blotches. Vitiligo can cause discoloration in any part of the body including your mouth, hair and eyes. It is noticeable in people who have a dark or wheatish skin tone.

"See, I didn't make a big deal out of it. It is just a cosmetic thing, and it is not really anything that can change the course of your life. We make it a big deal because it is something which is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it. It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor. I would wonder if this would become an obstacle. But ever since I have been working and seeing a lot of success, it hasn't bothered me", the actor mentioned.

Vijay applauds positivity in today's world

Furhter in the conversation, Vijay mentioned how he covered his patches during his shoots. "I have covered it up for my movies because it just distracts, and I don't want my audience to look at anything else except for what I want to show them, so that is the reason I hide it. But for all my public appearances, for all these years, I have never bothered to cover it up. People these days are very intelligent, and I feel that today's generation has an innate sense of responsibility. I have never been spoken about loosely for my skin condition. Maybe if it was some other time, then this could have possibly become a topic of discussion", said the actor.