What Is Vitiligo? Here Are The Ways To Motivate Patients For Better Mental Well-Being

'Vitiligo' is a term that many have come across recently since Aastha Shah, an Indian Fashion and Beauty influencer graced the red carpet of Cannes this year. She is referred to as the Vitiligo queen! Are you aware of what Vitiligo means?

Vitiligo is a chronic and a long lasting skin condition that causes skin discoloration in blotches. This condition occurs when cells that produce pigment stop functioning or die. Vitiligo can cause discoloration in any part of the body including your mouth, hair and eyes. It is evidently noticeable in people who have a dark or wheatish skin tone. Vitiligo is a condition where treatment available for the appearance of the pigmented area but there is cure for it.

Coming across a skin condition like Vitiligo, it can have a major impact on the mental well-being of an individual. It is difficult to have looked a certain way most of their lives and accepting this skin disorder and the changes that come with it. Socialising becomes difficult for people affected due to the fear of non-inclusion and the isolation that comes after it can be brutal on the patient's mental health. It is important to spread awareness about Vitiligo and educate people about it so that Vitiligo patients can continue living a normal life with this skin condition.

It is essential that Vitiligo patients first educate themselves about this condition so that they don't create a self-stigma and slip into a dark mental space. Many Vitiligo sufferers lose their self-esteem initially. Developing a positive body image, asking them to practice their talents and asking them to focus on their strengths instead of entirely focusing on their appearance can help Vitiligo patients feel comfortable in their skin. It might help them start owning their skin condition. Having supportive people around can help patients in feel confident, wanted and loved. Minimizing negative self-talk and realising that they are so much more than their skin disorder will help Vitiligo Patients navigate through their journey. Aastha Shah has turned inspiration for many Vitiligo patients. There are multiple celebrities who have this skin condition and are still achieving all their dreams.