Sonam Kapoor Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In Black Banarasi Saree At Nita Ambani's Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 06, 2025
Sonam Kapoor made a powerful maternity-style statement at Nita Ambani’s Artisanal Christmas celebration at Mumbai’s Swadesh store, turning heads as she proudly embraced her second pregnancy
The 40-year-old star stepped out in a chic black-and-gold Banarasi saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Swadesh, celebrating India's handloom heritage while keeping the look high-glam
The saree featured the intricate Kadhwa weaving technique, highlighted with finely crafted zari borders
The saree was paired with a high-neck black blouse, and styled in a classic back pallu style, reveal her bare baby bump
The actress accessorised the timeless look with a statement gold choker, matching ear cuffs, and a sculpted gold clutch
Keeping the focus on her outfit, Sonam wore minimal glam with soft-blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lips
She rounded off her glam with a sleek, centre-parted bun for a polished finish
