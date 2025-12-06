Inside Photos From Nita Ambani's Christmas Party At Mumbai's Swadesh Go Viral: Check out

By: Rahul M | December 06, 2025
Businesswoman Ambani hosted an artisanal Christmas celebration on December 5 at Mumbai’s Swadesh, turning the luxury space into a festive showcase of India’s finest craftsmanship
Images from Swadesh's Instagram
The event showcased the intricate Kal Baffi work by Shri Rafiq and Shri Shahnawaz Sofi, beautifully detailed Kalamkari by Smt. Ashwini Kalyani and Sri Kumari Kalyani Vaishnavi, and the timeless elegance of Banarasi weaving by Shri Mustakeem
The ambience came alive with a soulful sitar recital by Swayam
It was followed by a captivating Kathak performance from Charvi and Dharvi Bhardwaj, adding a classical charm to the festivities
The decor featured a massive Christmas tree made out of Indian fabric and antique pieces
Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others were spotted, lending star power to the intimate cultural evening
The blend of festive decor, couture elegance, celebrity presence and rare crafts sparked a wave of admiration online
