87.8 percent of Hindus reported to have 'very good' health as per England & Wales census

Hindus have the lowest prevalence of disability and the highest percentages of good health and highest levels of qualification among all religious groups in England and Wales, new census data revealed.

According to figures released by the Office for National Statistics, in 2021, 87.8 percent of Hindus reported having either 'very good' or 'good' health, compared with 82 percent of the overall population.

Hindus also had the lowest prevalence of disability (8.8 percent), followed by Sikhs (10.8 percent) and Muslims (11.3 percent), well below the overall figure of 17.5 percent for England and Wales.

Qualification and Jobs

Also, Hindus have the highest percentage of 'Level 4 or above' qualification at 54.8 percent, compared with 33.8 percent for the overall population, according to the figures based on self-declaration.

Only 31.6 percent of Christians reported they have a similar level of education—the least reported by any religion.

The census further revealed that Hindus, followed by the Jewish, had the highest percentages in 'professional occupations'.

They had the second highest percentage of people in 'managers, directors, or senior officials' occupations 14.2 percent, and the highest percentage of people in 'professional occupations' 34.3 percent.

Homeownership

Homeownership varied considerably across religious groups with more than three-quarters or 77.7 percent of Sikhs living in households that own their home -- the highest for any religious group.

People who identified as 'Muslim,' were nearly four times more likely to live in overcrowded homes than the overall population of England and Wales.

Among the 3.9 million people who said they were 'Muslim' in 2021, 32.7 percent lived in overcrowded homes, compared with 8.4 percent of the overall population.

Only 45.6 percent of people who identified as 'Muslim' lived in households that owned their home.

The census took place in England and Wales on March 21, 2021, and included a range of questions on housing, education and wellbeing, as well as asking everyone to indicate which group best described their religion.

