75-year-old Shobha Shete Paints Emotions in Watercolour

Shobha Shete |

Since the time Neanderthals created art on the walls of their caves, capturing human emotions and expressions has played an imperative role in art’s evolution. Taking the tradition forward in her show titled Emotions in Watercolour, ace artist Shobha Shete is all set to showcase her works to the world, from 18 to 24 October 2022, at the prestigious Nehru Centre AC Art Gallery, Worli.

Having held two solo shows prior to this, and participated in umpteen group art shows, the 75-year-old art teacher-turned-painter reveals, “I have always been fascinated by the different emotions and expressions that mark people’s faces. They evoke a keen sense of interest in me. I have captured and transplanted these moments frozen in time onto my canvas. That’s how the title came about as well.”

Art comes naturally to Shobha Shete, who studied Commercial Arts at Sir J.J. School of Art, and later under the tutelage of Shri GS Haldankar and Shri MK Kelkar. Her great grand uncle was the famous sculptor, Ganpatrao Mhatre, whose sculpture ‘To the Temple’ stands proudly at the entrance of Shobha’s alma mater, Sir J.J. School of Art. After teaching painting for 25 years, and having worked as an advertising professional, Shobha now relies on painting to ignite her inner joy.

As one takes a walkthrough of the 45 colourful paintings being exhibited at the show, one notices that the artist has drawn inspiration from people across all walks of life. In a world that is increasingly becoming more reserved, attempting fervently to shroud its every vulnerability, it is interesting to note that this exhibition brings to the fore, these varied, powerful human emotions. It looks as though each of these people in each of these frames comes to life and engages with the viewer. A rural old man in his traditional attire, proudly posing with his dotaara; a coy woman beaming with joy on the day of her wedding; a cheerful man brimming with energy while playing the dhol, ushering in a celebration; a little girl flashing an endearing grin in the midst of festivities; a pensive little boy engulfed in his own world of thoughts - Shobha Shete has captured it all.

Ask her why she chooses watercolour over every other medium and she promptly quips, “Watercolours yield instant joy in just one stroke! However, it is true that mistakes in this medium are difficult to correct because watercolour takes effect almost immediately and one cannot undo it. It’s a difficult, challenging medium and that’s what I love about it the most!”

‘Emotions in Watercolour’ is the door to a beautiful world that Shobha Shete has created with her inimitable artistry.

At Nehru Centre AC Art Gallery, Dr.Annie Besant Road, Worli

From October 18-24. everyday. 11 am to 7 pm.