7 Habits That Successful Women Follow

Success isn’t just about luck; it’s about the habits we build. While we often hear about the routines successful men follow, it’s time to shine a light on the habits that successful women cultivate. Discover the practices that help women achieve their goals and how you can incorporate them into your own life.

Here are seven habits that women might follow to become successful in life.

Know yourself

Every successful leader, regardless of gender, has a high level of self-awareness. You have to be aware of your advantages and constantly leverage them. For example, if you have good communication skills, you can search for different ways to communicate better. Similarly, you need to be aware of your weaknesses. If you have a keen eye for detail, you may occasionally overlook the big picture.

You can make better decisions if you are aware of your gaps and actively seek out and engage with unique viewpoints. Keep in mind that not everyone possesses the same combination of strengths as you do, so make the most of them to thrive at work.

Love what you do

It may sound clichéd, but here's why this is so essential. Research has repeatedly shown that success comes from doing what you are passionate about. You will probably have a natural talent for what you enjoy. Consider any incredibly successful person you know; they are undoubtedly pursuing their passion.

If you are figuring out what you love to do, then give it a try to answer these questions. What do you hope to achieve in life? Which one of your accomplishments makes you feel most happy and accomplished? If you know these answers, the upcoming success road might be a little easier for you to follow.

Discipline & consistency

Organisation is one of the most common habits of successful people. Planning and goal-setting are both parts of this kind of organisation. Tanya Khanna, the founder of Epistle Communications, reveals, “Discipline and structure habits keep me grounded and energised. Planning my day helps me to keep track of my time, and my day keeps me motivated and organised.”

No matter what activity you do, you must be consistent in it. It is not easy to be disciplined and consistent, whether in work or personal life, but in the long run, it helps you achieve success.

Be authentic

Oscar Wilde once said, "Be yourself; everybody else is taken." You can easily identify a "fake" person when you see one. However, showing your genuine self makes others respect you. Pranauthi Sangisetti, the founder of the Dab to Fab skincare brand, believes in honesty. She reveals, “Integrity is important to me, guiding both my personal ethics and how I conduct business. I always aim for honesty and reliability. This mindset has helped me build resilience and lay a solid foundation for achieving success and personal growth. These habits have not only shaped my path but also enriched my life with valuable lessons and a sense of direction.” People respect and pay attention to you when you are honest with yourself and others.

Handle criticism

If you want to be successful in life, then you have to learn how to handle criticism. “The key habit for success is learning to handle criticism without getting defensive. Many women tend to take feedback personally. But it’s important to stay positive, use the feedback to grow, and improve,” says Kannika Dewan, founder of Mintree Cosmetics. Try not to take it personally and keep working on the feedback to improve yourself. Improvement is the key to success.

Set boundaries

It might be difficult to turn off work at the end of an exhausting day when people still need your help. It's also difficult to be the person who avoids engaging in office gossip with colleagues. However, setting boundaries for our relationships, careers, and other lifestyle choices is essential for both success and mental health. Even if you have to alter your boundaries over time, be open with your co-workers, family, and friends about what you are and are not comfortable with from the start. It is important to maintain your boundaries, as they influence a major part of your emotional and mental well-being.

Financial responsibility

Taking financial responsibility is one of the most important habits for achieving success. Women who are financially independent do not make excuses. They know that positive thinking isn’t enough. They have to take concrete actions to achieve their goal and manage their finances. Kannika states the importance of money in business. “While men often focus on return on investment and the financial side of things, women sometimes overlook these aspects. Understanding and staying on top of the numbers is essential for running a successful business,” she concludes.