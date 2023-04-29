7 essential life skills that you should learn in your 20s

The 20s are the most confusing times. It is the formative years in the life of an individual. In their 20s, a person discovers more about themselves than at any other time. There are many life skills that we only acquire in our 30s and 40s. But there are a certain set of life skills that we should have mastered in our 20s that make us actual adults. Here are seven life skills that, by the time you are in your 20s, you should already know (or at the very least be well on your way to possessing).

Cooking: Not everyone aspires to be a world-class chef unless it is a career decision, but understanding how to cook can help you on two fronts. First, by not dining out every day, you will save money. Eating good, home-cooked food also improves your health. You don't need to win Masterchef, but if you can't make a basic curry or cook yourself a meal, you should watch a YouTube tutorial and learn it. In the future, maybe you will have to shift abroad or to another city to study or for a job, and this skill will be life-saving.

Simple home repairs: Everyone needs to be able to fix things around the house. Although you might not need in-depth knowledge of major repairs, you shouldn't have any trouble with minor ones like changing a light bulb or fixing a defective tap. This will not only come in handy when you need it, but it will also help you save a lot of money. You can learn to mend things around the house through internet tutorials, or a parent or wiser elder sibling can teach you. Doing these simple things can make your life easier.

Self-Defence: Now, you might be thinking that basic self-defence is important for women. But what if I told you that knowing some simple combat knowledge won’t harm anyone, regardless of gender? It is not necessary to have a black belt in jiu-jitsu. Pick your sport—boxing, karate, Muay Thai, whatever—and enroll in several classes to improve your reflexes so that you can be saved (if necessary). Self-defense is an essential life skill in today's society. The earlier you learn how to protect yourself, the more assured you will feel when you are alone.

Read Also Are you an overthinker? Read on to know how you can use it to your advantage

Understanding finance and budget: Especially when you start earning money and don't know how to budget, finances can get out of hand for a lot of people in their 20s. In this sense, you should develop the life skill of budgeting to keep track of what you spend and how much you save. The last thing you need is inadequate budgeting that destroys your financial position. Living within your means is the true indication of adulthood; everything else is just playing. You should work on honing the art of creating a budget for yourself. You should also have some basic knowledge about your finances. Investing takes you a level higher than simply saving money. Money management is a skill that you must learn in your 20s, so you can have a peaceful life in the future.

Handling rejection: Many people use their 20s to try new experiences, jobs, and romantic partners. Some of those attempts will work out, and some won't. It's a good opportunity to learn how to deal with rejection, whether it's from a dream employer or a date. It's a tough pill to swallow, but realise that rejection is quite normal. Remember that it's okay to get rejected, but what is more important is that you should learn from it. Don't dwell on it. Keep your head high and keep trucking along.

Read Also Why are different opinions about religion considered anti-religious?

Making decisions: Individuals in their 20s mostly fear making bad decisions. Do not be afraid of thinking that this decision is not right. Think about what the worst can happen and if you can handle the adverse effect of the decision. Then you should take the decision in which you strongly believe. Impulse control is a talent that is especially important when doing something that has the potential to affect your life (such as changing jobs or houses). Instead of making impulsive decisions, have a clear process in mind.

Prioritise: Remember, in school, you only have to prioritise which subject you should study first and when. But in your 20s, life takes a complete change in terms of everything. There will be times when you feel completely lost or don’t know how to figure things out. At that time, you should know your priorities and try to act accordingly. The older you get, the more people, responsibilities, and things to do fill your life. Learn to arrange things according to importance. If you think that everything is important in your life, then you should know that nothing is important unless you list out important things.