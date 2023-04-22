World Book and Copyright Day: Book lovers share their reasons for not reading a book that they want to

In every book lover’s life, there is a time when separating them from a book is similar to the process of unscrewing a tightly sealed jar. In our daily lives, we have to do many things, but most of the time, we find excuses for not doing them. It’s not like we don’t want to do it. It’s just that sometimes we wait for the perfect timing, or some emotions stop us from doing things. Recently, there has been a trend on social media. The trend is to ask, What’s stopping you from doing this?' (that you wanted to do but didn't). So we thought to follow this trend with book lovers. At some point, every reader has books that s/he wants to read but can’t for various reasons. So, on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day today, we ask a few bibliophiles, ‘What’s stopping them from reading a book that they always wanted to read or starting a new book?’

And if you are a book lover too, then what’s your reason for not reading the book that you want to? Maybe it’s time for you to pick up that book and read.

Gayatri Mohanty, Mountaineer, nutritionist, and fitness coach

Into the Thin Air is a book about author Jon Krakauer’s experience on Mount Everest. It is an account of a mountain disaster that claimed many lives. As an enthusiast of novels that focus on mountains and trekking, I have always been drawn to this book. However, I have refrained from reading it as I fear the reality of the harsh conditions and potential dangers that come with climbing such mountains. While I have affirmations, I worry that reading this book will provoke my fear of the unknown and the possibility of facing unfortunate circumstances. Despite my curiosity to delve into this book, I am unsure if I am mentally or emotionally prepared for what it may reveal. Therefore, I have yet to read it, as I do not want the fear to hold me back from immersing myself in the tale of human endurance and courage on some of the world’s highest peaks.

Sahil Khattar, Actor and influencer

Books are human’s best teachers. Well, nothing is stopping me from the book I wanted to start, but there has been a lot of commotion with my ongoing series and time. Now I have been occupied with its preparations or workshops for the same. I believe that books are a responsibility, you should always complete a book when you start reading one and not drop it midway. With my busy schedule and lifestyle, it has been a bit difficult to read a book these days, but will surely begin soon.

Radhika Bihani, Senior Associate, BNP Paribas

Two things personally have thwarted me from reading; one is my schedule, and you might say that we have online reading or ebooks, but the touch and feel of the primitive method still hold appeal for me. Sometimes it’s difficult to carry books along due to volume and size. Often, I am unsure of what to read next. I follow a process where I read reviews of books and then decide what I should pick next, and at times this is the process I find tiresome. And that holds me back from reading.

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO, QuackQuack

As much as I enjoy reading, it’s the lack of time and, to some extent, the lack of patience owing to heavy work pressure that’s causing hindrance in starting that book which I’ve been meaning to read for some time now. There are deadlines to meet, events to attend, and occasional travel, usually for work and once in a blue moon for leisure. But that’s no excuse; I have been trying to, at the very least, read 50 pages a day. There’s nothing more satisfying than turning the last page of a book and feeling a sense of accomplishment.

Nandni Mandal, Content Writer

If I know the ending of the book will be something I don’t like, I want to avoid feeling that emotion for the time being. Another reason people buy books but don’t read them is that their favorite influencer tells them to. Everything nowadays is because, and if you see a trend on social media, you are tempted to follow it. But sometimes it’s just not in you to finish it, and that’s fine; finish it when you’re ready.

Rishabh Khanna, Founder & CEO, Suraasa

As an avid reader myself, I understand the joy and personal growth that comes with reading a good book. However, in today's fast-paced world, most of us find it challenging to find the time and motivation to sit down and read. But the secret to overcoming this is to develop a consistent reading habit.

Setting aside a fixed time each day to read is crucial. Whether it's early in the morning, during your lunch break, or before you go to bed, make it a priority to dedicate some time each day to reading. Even if it's just for a few minutes, you'll be surprised at how much progress you can make in a short amount of time.

