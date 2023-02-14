7 Quotes to write in books while gifting them on international book giving day

International Book Giving Day |

As Joseph Addison said, "Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." There is nothing like gifting a book!

The new-book smell and possibility of an unforgettable story are just the beginning.

Apart from Valentine's Day, February 14 is also observed as International Book Giving Day. This day encourages people to give reading books to as many children as possible, either brand new, used, or borrowed.

Giving someone a book can be a thoughtful gesture for any occasion. But how do you make it a little more thoughtful?

But, when you’re the giver, deciding what to write in a book as a gift is one of the most important questions to tackle before getting out the wrapping paper.

You’ll want to write something personal—about the recipient or the occasion, or about the book or your favorite passage from it. No one other than you can come up with those words, but if you want to add a little something extra about the joy of books and reading.

Here are 7 quotes you should write in books while gifting them.

"There are two motives for reading a book: one, that you enjoy it; the other, that you can boast about it." Bertrand Russell

"Reading—the best state yet to keep absolute loneliness at bay." William Styron

"A book is a dream you hold in your hands." Neil Gaiman

"Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home." Anna Quindlen

"A classic is a book that has never finished saying what it has to say." Italo Calvino

"The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame." Oscar Wilde

"There is no friend as loyal as a book." Ernest Hemingway

“Classic.” A book which people praise and don’t read. Mark Twain

