Lesser known but important events on Feb 14; apart from Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated as a day of love, on Feb 14, but while the day gained much prominence; other important historical events around the world, lost relevance.

Here is the list of significant events/ days that fall on Feb 14:

Black Day

40 members of the CRPF were killed by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14, 2019. A Pakistani militant organisation called 'Jaish-e-Mohammed' caused this terror attack. The nation remembers the courageous soldiers who lost their lives on this day.

International Book Giving Day

International Book Giving Day is observed annually on February 14 and encourages people to give reading books to as many children as possible either brand-new, used, or borrowed.

Library Lovers’ Day

The day honours book lovers and celebrates libraries and the incredible, life-altering books they contain. The day was established by the State Library of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia, in 2006. The theme for this year is 'Only you can make the world seem right, only you can make the darkness bright.'

Financial Literacy Week

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holds Financial Literacy Week (FLW) annually to spread awareness of financial education among the Indians. February 13 to 17, 2023 is FLW and the theme is 'Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour.' The emphasis will be on promoting knowledge about personal finance, budgeting, and responsible use of online services.

