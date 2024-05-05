5 New OTT Release For Binge-Watch

The Idea of You

Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway), is a 40-year-old art gallery owner, who finds herself unexpectedly involved with a British boy band member, Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) after being forced to take her daughter and her friends to Coachella. Their meet-cute gradually develops into a full- blown romance, though not without problems. The movie celebrates women enjoying their happiness and sexual freedom regardless of age. It offers a critical commentary of how traditional society expect women to act a certain way as they get older.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Broken News (S2)

The second season examines the declining legitimacy of digital media and electronic news. The story shows both the liberal and nationalist perspectives. The corporate owner, whose commercial interests and desire for political favour frequently thwart the pursuit of truth, is one of the issues that the series sheds light on. Each character has a biography, a quirky anecdote, psychological complexity that gives the series an emotional weight. Performances of Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat), Ameena Qureshi (Sonali Bendre), and Radha Bhargav (Shriya Pilgaonkar) drives the story.

Where to watch: Zee5

Monsters At Work (S2)

Tylor Tuskmon's experience as a Jokester and his friendship with Val are put to the ultimate test in Season 2 of Monsters at Work. At FearCo, a rival energy corporation, Tylor's colleagues start to wonder where his true allegiances lie when he suddenly opens up new avenues. Tylor is forced to face the reality of his true identity as his partnership with Val on the Laugh Floor approaches its breaking point.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Beautiful Rebel

The film centres around the life and career of Italian singer- songwriter Gianna Nannini, who was a staple name in Europe during the mid- 1980s. The artist who gained popularity over time and eventually reached a turning point in her artistic development in 1983, dividing her life in two.

Where to watch: Netflix

Wonka

The movie is an origin story of Willy Wonka based on a character from the children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. Willy Wonka was the greatest inventor, magician, and chocolatier in history. It is an electric blend of music and magic, chaos and feeling, conveyed with incredible comedy and heart. This colourful roller coaster ride, starring Timothée Chalamet, will introduce audiences to a young Wonka, full of ideas and motivated to transform the world, one delicious bite at a time.

Where to watch: JioCinema