5 Horror Mobile Games For Thrills And Chills

The Letter — Scary Horror Choi

The horror visual novel game begins with a group of friends who decide to purchase the Ermengarde Mansion, an old and seemingly abandoned estate with a dark history. The horror unfolds when they discover an ancient and cursed letter within the mansion, setting off a chain of supernatural events. As players progress through the story, they take on the roles of different characters, each experiencing the haunting events from their unique perspectives. The game features a branching narrative with multiple endings, encouraging players to make decisions that impact the fates of the characters.

Available: iOS, Android

The Room: Old Sins

This the fourth instalment in the critically acclaimed ‘The Room’ puzzle game series. The game’s narrative revolves around the disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife. Players step into the shoes of an investigator who explores the Waldegrave Manor, the couple’s home. As you enter the mansion, you discover a complex doll house that serves as a gateway otherworldly secrets. The game creates a haunting atmosphere, blending eerie sound design and atmospheric visuals.

Available: iOS, Android

Horrorfield

The multiplayer game follows one player assumes the role of a merciless killer, and the remaining players become survivors attempting to escape the deadly surroundings. It features a variety of haunting environments, from eerie forests to abandoned asylums, creating a tense and atmospheric setting for the horror-themed gameplay. The game features a ranking system that reflects players’ achievements, adding a competitive element to the multiplayer experience. It is known for its intense atmosphere.

Available: iOS, Android

Dead By Daylight

The game is a thrilling and intense multiplayer experience, with one player assuming the role of a killer and four others playing as survivors. The game features myriad environments, each with its own challenges and horrors. Players can choose to be either a killer or a survivor. The game features a roster of iconic horror movie characters as both killers and survivors, including Michael Myers (Halloween movies), Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on the Elm Street), and more.

Available: iOS, Android

Death Park: Scary Clown Horror

The psychological-horror game unfolds in the mysterious and abandoned amusement park known as Death Park. Players take on the role of a character who, driven by curiosity or a personal quest, decides to explore the eerie park. However, upon entering, they quickly realise that Death Park is no ordinary amusement ground — it’s filled with nightmarish clowns, paranormal occurrences, and unsolved mysteries.

Available: iOS, Android