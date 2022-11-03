5 elements that you can add to your house to give it a picture-perfect modern look

Representative image | istockphoto

We all have a dream to give our home the perfect contemporary look, but due to some constraints like the house structures, especially in countries like India or South Asian countries where the house structures are very small and conjoined, it gets difficult to have that perfect modern look for the house.

If you have moved into a new house or you are just bored of your old interiors, now is the time to amp up your game. After all, a home should reflect the taste and lifestyle of its occupants, so the decor has to be just right.

But here are five recommendations that will undoubtedly make your home look trendy. The items listed are not only budget-friendly, but the final look will absolutely give your house a modern aesthetic look.

Read Also Best DIY tips for your interior wall painting

Shaker-style cabinets:

Storage space in the kitchen is an unavoidable consequence that everyone faces; these 'Shaker-style cabinets' will not only fulfill your need for storing kitchen equipment in the kitchen but also give your kitchen a unique look.

Their simple yet classic features will give your kitchen a bold yet stunning look, and these Shaker-style cabinets will give your kitchen a complete look.

Ceiling molding design:

The ceiling is an element in Indian houses that gets ignored a lot, but giving it a molding look will give your home an entirely distinct look. There are various kinds of molding available, like plaster, wood, PVC, or any other material that will give your home a vintage yet modern look. There are different styles that are commonly known, like crown molding, ceiling medallions, tray ceilings, and coffered ceilings.

Coloured frames:

Read Also Lingerie evolution: How the garment is getting a modern makeover

While organising and working on the elements of your home, shades and colours play an essential role, and by adding colours to the frames, like of windows and doors, you will give your home a more cohesive look. By selecting the right colour schemes, you will not only make your house look impressive, but the same colour will also lift your mood.

Adding the Victorian touch:

The Victorian period, which started in 1837 and lasted until 1901, gave the world well-known Victorian architecture. The Victorian technique would include things like brick facades, sash windows, and timber floorboards.

Dark colours like navy blue, burgundy, deep brown, ruby red, and forest green, which were prominently used in the Victorian era, will surely meet your needs for a Victorian-styled home. Lights like Tiffany lights and chandeliers will surely brighten up your house.

Cozy corners:

Read Also Take inspiration from this homeless man who built wooden house on wheels in LA

What could be more satisfying than having a perfect evening coffee in the cozy and comfortable confines of your house? From bringing a small coffee table with a comfy club chair to keeping a brass lamp, there are various ways that you can create a cozy atmosphere, which will give it your personal stamp.