Lingerie evolution: How the garment is getting a modern makeover

The lingerie trends are making noteworthy statements at fashion weeks too. Recently, Japanese brand, Wacoal, presented India’s first-ever phygital (physical + digital) lingerie fashion show to unveil its Autumn-Winter collection 2022. There is also a dedicated fashion week for intimate wear called the India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW).

The most iconic moment in lingerie wear was when Carrie Bradshaw opted for an ultra-chic in bejewelled Dolce & Gabbana briefs in ‘Sex and the City’ or for that matter Katie Holmes wore a Khaite cashmere as a street style outfit in 2019. Back home, Bollywood queens like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, and Malaika Arora Khan are owning the bralette style — a costume that’s a part of film promotions, airport looks, and off-duty Insta pics.

Boo the taboo culture

Niraj Jawanjal, the founder of IIFW, says the rise of inclusive fashion and initiatives like India against body shaming has changed people’s perceptions.

“We belong to the generation in which ‘boo the taboo’ movement has taken over all the possible societal domains where their problems are associated. Now, you’ve period lingerie, shapewear, maternity lingerie...,” he adds.

For Sulay Lavsi, CEO & Founder of Bummer, Intimate wear, for a long time, has been treated like a hush affair and something private to somebody. However, during the present times, fashion designers and trendsetters have started treating lingerie as part of the “ensemble”.

Impact of social media

Social media too has been playing a pivotal role in giving rise to fashion trends.

Deepa Kumar, founder, and CEO of Yashram Lifestyle, explains, “The explosion in social media has given the general populace a medium to express their views openly. This has led to increased awareness and acceptance towards most things considered taboo in the past. Lingerie is also a space which is getting this acceptance.”

Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan, Commercial Director, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International, agrees with Kumar and adds that with the tremendous impact of social media, lingerie has moved from ‘behind-the-scenes’ to the front of the camera. “Today, lingerie has become an integral part of a woman’s wardrobe. It is sparking candid discussions among a woman’s friend’s circles on different styles, fabric, and patterns,” says Sivaramakrishnan.

The progressive mindset of the woman has pushed the needle a notch higher to accept lingerie not just as an undergarment but also as a stylish accessory. Sivaramakrishnan adds that it holds the potential to elevate your look and also credits the rising impact of influencers and fashion-oriented social media pages in impacting consumers’ mindsets.

Trends that are ruling the runway

Designer Nidhi Munim, Bollywood’s favourite when it comes to lingerie wear, says that it’s a glamour statement when paired with high-waisted denim, boots, and a white oversized shirt. “Lingerie can be styled in many ways which are appropriate for daytime wear,” she says.

Recently, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan opted for her designs during one of her vacations to a tropical location. The social media pictures featured Sara donning a flattering blue base bikini top that sported cartoon sketches in multi-colours. The actor teamed it with a tie-up bikini bottom that too came in a blue base and sported cartoon sketches in multi-colours.

Another trend is wearing a bra instead of a shirt under a blazer or shrug. One sees BTown beauties doing that quite often. Also seen is someone like Deepika Padukone wearing a bra over a shirt as a statement accessory.

All in all, lingerie now is a fashion statement — worn inside or or flaunted outside. Showing off your bra strap is no more considered a shameful act — it’s more of a fashion statement.

So invest in your innerware girls!